 
New Wave Media

March 5, 2021

Wave Energy Device to Power Subsea Oil & Gas Equipment. Tests Start in July

Credit: Mocean Energy

Credit: Mocean Energy

UK-based wave power technology company Mocean Energy, and subsea battery developer EC-OG have teamed up with Chrysaor, Modus, OGTC, and Baker Hughes to fund the demonstration of a wave-powered renewable energy system for running subsea equipment. The companies have invested £1.6 million into the program.

The program will demonstrate how wave power coupled with subsea energy storage can be used to cost-effectively lower the carbon footprint of providing power to subsea oil and gas production equipment and autonomous underwater vehicles.

Grant funding provided by OGTC has been matched by financial and in-kind contributions from the project partners.

The demonstrator will be tested onshore at EC-OG’s facility in Aberdeen in July and August 2021, with ambitions to test the system at sea later in the year.

The program follows on from an earlier study in 2020, part-funded by OGTC, undertaken by the partners. The study established the environmental benefits of the design concept that will be used for the upcoming demonstration program.

Describing the project, Cameron McNatt, Mocean Energy’s managing director said: "The decarbonization of oil and gas operations is essential for the energy transition. Our technology uses renewable energy from waves to deliver low carbon power for subsea equipment, including tiebacks and future fleets of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV’s). In this program, we will demonstrate – in onshore conditions  – how our wave device will deliver power and communication to subsea equipment.”

Commenting on the project, Paul Slorach, business development director at EC-OG says: "EC-OG’s Halo smart subsea battery technology has been specifically developed for managing the intermittency of renewable power generation to reliably integrate renewable energy systems to high-value subsea assets. Clean energy systems are an increasingly important building block of offshore developments and we’re aiming to be at the forefront of the delivery of renewable energy to the underwater environment.”

Nigel Ward, managing director at Modus added:"This project will demonstrate the capability to provide temporary or semi-permanent modular series residency for hybrid autonomous underwater vehicles (HAUV), recharged subsea and controlled from shore using ‘over-the-horizon’ technology. This innovative and flexible approach to survey and inspection will reduce the numbers of personnel required offshore, providing significant benefits and cost savings, without compromising quality.”

John Kerr, subsea production systems and technology director for Baker Hughes, Oilfield Equipment concluded: "Many subsea oilfield production systems will transition to all electric operations in the not too distant future, which will increase operational performance while simultaneously lowering the carbon footprint of the solution. We are excited to be part of this project as we will be able to simulate the ability of the system to power and communicate with the equivalent of a four-well Baker Hughes all-electric subsea production system.”

According to the partners, there is potential to use before-mentioned systems in a number of subsea applications, including remediation of faulty umbilical cables in existing developments, as fast track solutions for single well tiebacks and as an enabler for ultra-long step out distances - greater than 200km - where local renewable power generation could make these developments more environmentally and economically viable.

 

Related News

Credit: MENCK

Allseas to Use MENCK Hammers for German Offshore Wind Project

Acteon's pile-driving operating company MENCK has won a contract with offshore installation company Allseas to deliver piledriving…

Credit: Oceaneering

Oceaneering Wins Integrated Rig Services Deal in Gulf of Mexico

Oceaneering's Subsea Robotics (SSR) and Offshore Projects Group (OPG) have been awarded an integrated rig services contract…

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity to Buy MMT

US-based seabed survey and ocean exploration company Ocean Infinity on Tuesday said it had agreed to acquire the Sweden-based…

Image Courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Alfa Laval's Pumping Systems to Support Seagreen Wind Farm Installation

Alfa Laval has won a deal to supply Framo pumping systems for the foundations at Seagreen offshore wind farm, Scotland's…

Senior Chief Mineman Abraham Garcia (left) and Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Joshua Gaskill, members of the Knifefish Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) test team, man tending lines during crane operations as part of an operational test conducted by members from Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR). Knifefish is a medium-class mine countermeasure UUV designed for deployment off the Littoral Combat Ship. OPTEVFOR is the Navy’s sole test and evaluation organization for surface, air, and un

Subsea Defense: Navy Deepens Commitment to Underwater Vehicles

The U.S. Navy uses unmanned and robotic underwater vehicles for a multitude of functions, including environmental sensing, mine hunting, and salvage.

Image Courtesy Ocean Infinity

Autonomy: Inside the Building of Ocean Infinity’s Armada Fleet

Back in 2017, Ocean Infinity made a novel move; deploying six autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), instead of just one…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydramec Offshore Hydraulic Systems Ltd

Hydramec Offshore Hydraulic Systems is a market leader in the design & manufacture of marine handling equipment; primarily building Launch & Recovery Systems for ROVs from observation to light work-class size.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news