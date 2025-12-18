Thursday, December 18, 2025
 
Hydrasun to Supply Subsea Equipment for North Sea Oil and Gas Field

The Mariner field in the UK North Sea (Credit: Jamie Baikie and Michal Wachucik / Equinor)

Scottish-based services specialist Hydrasun has secured a multi-million-dollar contract to supply subsea instrumentation for the Equinor-operated Mariner field in the North Sea.

The contract, valued around $3 million, was awarded to Hydrasun by a major subsea original equipment manufacturer (OEM), whose name was not disclosed.

It covers the supply of low and high pressure instrumentation tubing and fittings for a spool Christmas tree build program, with up to 20 trees to be manufactured over a three-year period.

Initial deliveries are scheduled to begin in the first quarter 2026, with Hydrasun supporting the phased build program as the project progresses.

The company will supply specialist instrumentation products manufactured from exotic materials, including Super Duplex and 6Mo, designed to withstand the harsh operating conditions associated with subsea developments in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

Hydrasun will work closely with global manufacturing partner Parker Hannifin to plan and schedule deliveries in line with the OEM’s production timetable, ensuring continuity and certainty of supply throughout the program.

“The Mariner development is a technically demanding project, and the supply of specialist instrumentation in materials such as Super Duplex and 6Mo reflects the level of engineering expertise and quality assurance that our customers expect from us,” said Craig Sangster, Chief Operating Officer at Hydrasun.

The Mariner field is located on the East Shetland Platform in UK Block 9/11a in the northern North Sea approximately 150 kilometers east of the Shetland Islands.

Equinor is the operator of Mariner with 65.11% equity. The partners are JX Nippon (20%), Siccar Point (8.89%) and ONE-Dyas (6%).

