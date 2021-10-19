 
New Wave Media

October 19, 2021

Wave Energy Firm Opens Aberdeen Office to Meet Demand from Oil & Gas Industry

Credit: Mocean Energy

Credit: Mocean Energy

Wave energy firm Mocean Energy said Tuesday it has opened a new dedicated office in Aberdeen to meet rising oil and gas industry interest in the decarbonization of North Sea assets.

The Edinburgh-based firm is working to develop a wave energy device – called the Blue Star – to provide zero-carbon power to subsea equipment and future fleets of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney is currently testing Mocean Energy's first prototype.

Ian Crossland, Mocean's commercial director, is in charge of the Aberdeen office. He has over twenty years of oil and gas experience, with a focus on the adoption of disruptive technologies.

According to Mocean, Crossland is backed up by an engineering manager, a design engineer, and an industry PhD student. The four-strong Aberdeen team is part of Mocean Energy’s total staff complement of 16, which is set to grow further in the year ahead, the company said.Ian Crossland - Credit: Mocean

Crossland said: "There is increasing interest in decarbonizing North Sea operations and this new office enables us to meet our customers in person to better understand how our technology can meet their needs."

"By bringing the power source close to where it is required, and combining with subsea batteries, Blue Star technology will offer a zero carbon, lower-cost option to umbilicals seen in traditional hub and spoke applications,” Crossland says.

Earlier this year Mocean Energy partnered up with energy storage developers EC-OG together with Harbour Energy, Baker Hughes and AUV specialists Modus on a demonstration project, part-funded by the Net Zero Technology Centre, to trial the use of subsea power in laboratory conditions, with offshore deployment trials planned for spring of 2022.

Wave Energy Scotland has contributed £3.3 million enabling the development and deployment of the at-sea prototype.

Related News

MacArtney’s Phil Middleton and STR’s Neil Jackson confirm the NEXUS 8 transaction at OB21. Photo courtesy MacArtney

STR Invest in MacArtney’s NEXUS 8 Multiplexer

MacArtney announced the launch of the NEXUS 8 at Ocean Business 2021 ongoing now in Southampton, UK, the latest addition…

Evologics Quadroin penguin inspired underwater vehicle. Image courtesy Hereon - Florian Büttner.

MTR100: When it Comes to Drones, Big is Good. <1m is Better.

Over the last couple of decades, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) have become fully established work horses of ocean mapping and surveillance.

iXblue launched its first Remotely Operated Towed Vehicle (ROTV): FlipiX. Photo courtesy iXblue

Meet FlipiX: iXblue Launches New ROTV

At Ocean Business 2021 in Southampton, iXblue today launched a new ROTV -- FlipiX -- designed to enhance autonomous survey…

Credit; Aker Offshore Wind

Aker Offshore Wind Plans to Deploy Scotland’s First Offshore Wind Underwater Substation

Norway-based firm Aker Offshore Wind plans to utilize Scotland’s first offshore wind underwater substation as part of its…

Mesobot, an underwater robot capable of tracking and recording high-resolution images of slow-moving and fragile zooplankton, gelatinous animals, and particles, is providing researchers with deeper insight into the vast mid-ocean region known as the twilight zone. © Evan Kovacs/©Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Academia’s Climate Change Challenge is Far from Academic

Highlighted in Marine Technology Reporter's MTR100 is the work and technology ongoing in the halls of academia. The most…

25MW WindFloat Atlantic floating offshore wind farm in Portugal - Image Credit: ABS

Floating Dreams: Portugal Bets on Offshore Wind, Solar Farms

From a colossal wind farm floating amid choppy ocean waves to hundreds of solar panels on the surface of a dammed reservoir…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

Digital Edge Subsea specialises in supplying cost effective digital video recording equipment with real time eventing software for both the offshore and inspection industries. At Oceanology 2014 we will be demonstrating 8" Touchscreen, for remote control of our popular EdgeDVR Inspection System.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Greenland Bound: Mapping Critical Mid-Range Depth with the SeaBat T50-R

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Captain

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news