Thursday, February 22, 2024
 
New Wave Media

February 22, 2024

EnergyPathways Gets Subsea Support for Low-Emission Gas Field in Irish Sea

(Credit: Mermaid Subsea Services)

(Credit: Mermaid Subsea Services)

Mermaid Subsea Services has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EnergyPathways and MCS Group, through its UK subsidiary MCS Subsea Solutions, to advance the development of the Marram field.

Under the terms of the MoU signed on February 9, Mermaid and MCS Group have agreed to jointly undertake FEED, project support, procurement and offshore construction services to EnergyPathways, the owner and operator of the East Irish Sea project.

As part of the work scope, EnergyPathways has already contracted with MCS and Mermaid in respect of initial work orders, the results of which will allow the company to define the scope of the final contract in due course.

Marram represents the first UKCS development on which MCS and Mermaid will collaborate from FEED to commissioning and deploy proven technology that can reduce development costs and delivery cycles.

MCS and Mermaid specifically plan to access fit for purpose vessel solutions and use NOV Tuboscope Zap-Lok, a mechanical interference fit connection system, for the submarine pipeline. A globally proven and approved technology since the early 1990’s, more than 7500km of the system has been installed and has been shown to save up to 40% in installation costs in shallow water relative to other approaches.

The Marram development plan will also facilitate the use of diverless connection systems for shallow water, thus reducing the risks associated with the use of divers for the pipeline tie-in operations.

"Delivering on the UK Government's strategy of Maximizing Economic Recovery of offshore oil and gas reserves, while also ensuring an orderly transition to net zero, is core to Mermaid's business, and this MoU is further evidence of that. Marram is a low emission, high reward field, and we look forward to working with EnergyPathways and MCS to make this project a reality,” said Scott Cormack, Regional Director for Mermaid Subsea Services UK, said.

EnergyPathways is the operator of Marram, which is a short cycle low emission gas field, and is progressing the project towards Final Investment Decision (FID). The project concept envisages a simple low-cost 2 well subsea tieback development with first production targeted for 2025.

"The signing of this MoU is an important step in ensuring the necessary subsea expertise and project support capabilities are in place to deliver the Marram Project utilising cost-effective and timely project delivery solutions. The Marram Project will provide affordable and reliable low emission energy to the UK market, while offering security of energy supply and commercial returns to our investors,” said Ben Clube, EnergyPathways' CEO.

Related News

Castoro10 vessel during AWTI operation on pipeline sections offshore Germany (Credit: ABL)

ABL Wraps Up German Subsea Pipeline Survey Job

Global energy and marine consultancy ABL has finalized the marine warranty survey scope in connection with the successful…

Northern Maria vessel (Credit: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea Charters Two Vessels Amid Increasing Demand

Norwegian company Reach Subsea has made charter agreements for two vessels to meet the increasing demand in the subsea services…

© Julian / Adobe Stock

CRP Subsea Secures ‘Sizeable’ Supply Deal for GoM Ultra-Deepwater Oil Field

CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has been awarded a ‘sizable’ contract from a major engineering, procurement, construction and…

AHTS vessel Skandi Iceman (Credit: DOF Group)

Equinor Books DOF’s AHTS Vessel for Norwegian Ops

Equinor has booked DOF Group’s anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Skandi Iceman for its Norwegian operations, along…

(Credit: EMGS)

EMGS Scoops $11.7M Survey Contract Offshore Brazil

Norway-based Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has secured a contract with Petrobras for a fully prefunded multi-client…

Image courtesy Omega Subsea

Omega Subsea Robotics Orders Six ROVs

Kystdesign announced an expansion of its cooperation with Omega Subsea Robotics, signing its largest contract ever for the…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The 2030 Vision for Underwater Autonomy
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news