Enhanced Drilling Wins Equinor Contract for Norwegian Ops

(Credit: Enhanced Drilling)

(Credit: Enhanced Drilling)

Enhanced Drilling has secured a five-year frame agreement with Equinor to provide its subsea technologies to be used for operations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The frame agreement is the first in its kind for Enhanced Drilling, and covers all technologies in its product portfolio.

EC-Drill, which is included in the frame agreement, is a Controlled Mud Level (CML) system, where the wellbore pressure is accurately managed using a subsea pump attached to the riser. The system operates with subsea annulars to enable full pressure management in all sections of the well.

Enhanced Drilling’s Cutting Transportation System (CTS) takes cuttings away from the well area during top-hole drilling on semisubmersible rigs, and during clean-up operations on the seabed.

Other technologies to be supplied to Equnior include Enhanced Drilling’s RMR, MPC, and EC-Drill Dual MPD.

“We are thrilled to announce the continuation and expansion of our enduring collaboration with Equinor through this comprehensive frame agreement. We look forward to leveraging our cutting-edge technologies, including CTS, RMR, MPC, EC-Drill, and EC-Drill dual MPD, to enhance Equinor's operational efficiency and contribute to the success of their projects. We are excited about the collaborative opportunities that lie ahead in shaping the future of the oil and gas industry,” said Kjetil Lunde, CEO Enhanced Drilling.

The agreement, in effect from February 1, 2024, is for operations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, with the intent of future global use, Enhanced Drilling noted.

