July 14, 2021

Equinor, Ardyne Extend Offshore Well Decommissioning Tech Partnership

Ardyne CEO Alan Fairweather

Norwegian energy company Equinor has agreed on a second joint industry project (JIP) with UK/Norway-based fishing, milling, and casing recovery provider Ardyne to further develop Ardyne's TITAN RS technology.

Ardyne said the JIP would aim "to develop a unique well-decommissioning technology that will dramatically reduce the economic and environmental impacts of slot recovery and decommissioning."

Equinor and Ardyne are jointly funding the £1 million ($1.38) project. Ardyne will manage all engineering, project management and onsite rig qualification testing before deployment for field trials.

The new JIP follows an initial agreement between Ardyne and Equinor in 2018 for the initial design and development of the resonance technology. 

Aryne said that the tech called TITAN RS combined Ardyne’s bottom hole assembly (BHA) systems with the new resonance tool to aid casing recovery by using resonance to reduce the pulling force required to free stuck casing. Successful trial wells have been completed recovering casing encased in settled solids, Ardyne said.

"The system uses the novel and highly effective application of resonance or vibration technology as opposed to hammering to free stuck casing, allowing longer sections to be pulled more quickly from settled material in the well such as barrite sag or settled solids. Ardyne has proved resonance to be highly effective in loosening settled material surrounding the casing, with an approximate 30% reduction in pull force required. The vibrations remain isolated downhole and are not transferred to the rig floor," Ardyne added.

"Compared to conventional rig systems, TITAN RS can provide up to 40% time efficiency savings for well abandonment, decommissioning and brownfield slot recovery projects through fewer runs and time downhole, with a resultant reduction in carbon emissions due to less rig time. The additional functionality means well clean up can be achieved as part of the recovery process without the need for additional trips in the well," Ardyne claims.

Considering a single well scenario, Ardyne said it has calculated that an average rig time saving of more than 78 hours can be achieved. 

"This would equal 136 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) avoided, 156.8MW hours of electricity and 13,807 gallons of diesel - the equivalent of removing 198 fully loaded trucks driving from Aberdeen to London," Ardyne said. TITAN RS  will be ready for full commercialization in 12 months.

Alan Fairweather, CEO of Ardyne, said: “Equinor’s continued commitment to the development and enhancement of TITAN RS through their reinvestment in the system shows the trust they have in it to deliver a more cost-effective and carbon-reducing alternative to conventional casing recovery methods.

"The process is proven. The ability to cut days off existing processes through the innovative use of resonance is compelling at a time when the industry is seeking to maximize efficiencies at every opportunity," he said.

“Equinor has already identified wells offshore Norway for the commercial deployment of TITAN RS next year. We look forward to providing them with a unique and industry-leading method to reduce operational costs and carbon emissions.”

Pål V. Hemmingsen, Task Leader Low-cost P&A Equinor said: “The benefits of TITAN RS match our ambitions to shape the future of energy. We have been impressed with Ardyne’s unique application of resonance as a force for good in reducing project time and carbon output associated with P&A and slot recovery operations. We look forward to full commercialisation of the system from this latest JIP with the company.”

