Tuesday, November 14, 2023
 
New Wave Media

November 14, 2023

Equinor and Kongsberg Digital Team Up to Enhance Offshore Skills and Environmental Protection

Credit: Kongsberg

Credit: Kongsberg

Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor is collaborating with the maritime and offshore technology company Kongsberg Digital to boost its personnel skills to protect the environment, prevent offshore incidents, and perform holistic crisis management in advanced offshore operations.

Keyto this collaboration is the deployment of four K-Sim Offshore simulators delivered by Kongsberg Digital. 

These will be integrated with KONGSBERG’s K-Pos Dynamic Positioning systems and NORBIT’s pioneering Oil Spill Detection system, Aptomar. 

According to Kongsberg Digital, the tailored configuration will not only enable offshore procedure training for offshore personnel, but also environmental conservation drills, oil spill detection and recovery simulations, and all-encompassing safety and crisis management drills for Equinor's specialized personnel.

The comprehensive simulator suite will be installed at the North Cape Simulator Centre in Honningsvaag, Norway. 

This is a modern simulator center which offers safety courses and emergency training for seafarers and personnel in the oil and gas industry. The investment will enable the training of professionals from Johan Castberg, Norne, Åsgård A, and Njord N offshore installations as well as Melkøya onshore plant.

"Kongsberg Digital is happy to contribute to the maritime training in the north. North Cape upper secondary school has unique expertise in maritime training and oil spill preparedness in arctic surroundings. It is important that training takes place in natural and real surroundings in the northern areas," Kongsberg Digital said.

Are Føllesdal Tjønn, Managing Director in Kongsberg Digitals Maritime Simulation Division said: "The delivery underscores Kongsberg Digital’s commitment to driving innovation, safety, and championing a green shift in the maritime and offshore industries. Our simulation system's unparalleled capability and adaptability are unique and the integration with the latest generation of NORBIT’s Oil Spill Detection system elevates the training realism and broadens its scope even further."

 

Related News

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen in September 2022 - Photo: Danish Armed Forces

Kremlin: More Signs Appear of Ukrainian Involvement in Nord Stream Blasts

The Kremlin said on Monday that more signs were appearing of Ukrainian involvement in the blasts that ruptured Russia's Nord…

Credit: Reach Subsea

Reach Subsea Partners with Agalas for New IMR/Survey Vessel

Reach Subsea, a Norwegian subsea services company, has signed a long-term charter contract with Agalas for a modern IMR/Survey…

Credit; Nova Innovation

Nova Innovation's Floating Solar Technology Powers Forth Ports' HQ

Marine energy firm Nova Innovation has installed a marine floating solar demonstrator to power Forth Ports’ headquarters in the Port of Leith…

Credit: TenneT

Artificial Reefs Deployed in Dutch North Sea to Boost Marine Life Around Offshore Wind Farms

Dutch transmission system operator TenneT, in collaboration with contractor Equans/Smulders,  has installed several artificial…

RFA Proteus (Photo: UK Royal Navy)

Converted OSV Enters Service in the UK as an Underwater Surveillance Ship

A converted offshore support vessel has taken on a new life as a dedicated underwater surveillance ship for the U.K.'s Royal…

Credit: DeepOcean

Unmanned Surface Vessel Set to Transform Subsea IMR & Offshore Survey Work

Subsea services company DeepOcean and the Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP have agreed to "pioneer" the use of an unmanned…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Tech File: HexDefence Scour Protection for Offshore Wind
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news