December 24, 2019

Equinor Re-ups Magseis Fairfield Contract

Grane (Photo: Øyvind Hagen, Equinor)

Magseis Fairfield announced Norwegian energy company Equinor had awarded four-year renewal for its reservoir monitoring program for the Snorre and Grane fields in the Norwegian North Sea.

The containerized permanent reservoir monitoring (PRM) system, designed and delivered in 2013, has been operated by Magseis Fairfield acquiring 4D surveys twice a year over both Equinor assets. 

The contractual relationship under the Equinor framework a reement extends the existing scope of operations by adding the ability to utilize the system over multiple assets in different configurations, Magseis Fairfield said.

