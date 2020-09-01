Equinor Taps into DUG's Tech for Seismic Processing

Norwegian energy giant Equinor has signed a multi-year deal with supercomputer group DUG Technology, covering seismic processing and imaging technology.

Under the agreement, DUG says, Equinor will replace existing third-party technology with an integrated solution using DUG McCloud, a platform that allows clients to mix and match DUG's high-performance computing as a service (HPCaaS), seismic processing and imaging (P&I) services, and the DUG Insight geoscience software.

DUG McCloud includes disk storage and an online archive facility that allows web-based data visualization.

DUG Managing Director Matthew Lamont said the team at Equinor thoroughly evaluated every aspect of the DUG McCloud platform: "We demonstrated that the ease of use, effectiveness and productivity of DUG Insight within the McCloud environment have the potential to provide short and long-term benefits, not to mention saving considerable money along the way.”

DUG has also said it has developed an advanced cooling method that reduces energy use and increases the life and efficiency of its hardware.

The DUG Cool system, in which standard high-performance computing servers are submerged in a special fluid, delivers total power savings of about 46 percent over a traditional, air-cooled room.

“The patented cooling system enables us to operate some of the greenest supercomputers in the world and we’re looking forward to offer this technology to Equinor,” Dr Lamont said.

In other seismic technology news, digital innovation specialist Bluware Corp said this week it has been awarded a deal with Shell for the supply of deep learning technology, which should speed up work with seismic data interpretation. More on that here.