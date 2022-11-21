Event: HYPACK 2023 Hydrographic and Dredging Training Event

Details on the annual HYPACK Training Event were recently released, scheduled to be held January 9-12, 2023 in Panama City Beach, Florida, marking 30 years of the training event. The training will offer instruction on the newest features of HYPACK 2023 and training in HYPACK, HYSWEEP, and DREDGEPACK software.

Attendees will have exclusive access to all live training sessions and the ability to network with attendees and exhibitors. Attendees will also be able to see HYPACK in action from livestreamed demos at the hotel.

HYPACK 2023 Event Location

Bluegreen Resorts Panama City Beach

4114 Jan Cooley Drive

Panama City Beach, FL 32408