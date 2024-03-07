 
New Wave Media

March 7, 2024

Exail's DriX USV Concludes Marine Survey on US Wind Farm Areas

Exail SeapiX-R on DriX USV (Credit: Exail)

Exail SeapiX-R on DriX USV (Credit: Exail)

Exail's DriX uncrewed surface vessel (USV) has completed a first-of-its-kind fisheries research survey to assess the impact on biomass and fish stock before, during and after wind farm construction.

Equipped with a SeapiX-R 3D high resolution multibeam echosounder from Exail, two Kongsberg EK80 single beam echosounders and a Nortek ADCP, the DriX USV performed this survey off the coast of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York.

The survey was done on behalf of NOAA Fisheries Northeast Fisheries Research Science Center (NEFSC), in close collaboration with NOAA USxOC, as well as Kongsberg and Nortek.

Operating 24/7 in supervised autonomous mode, the DriX USV covered over 5,000 km of navigation lines, safely operating within 20 meters from the windfarm monopiles, detecting and avoiding ships, fishing nets and buoys.

During the mission, the USV transmitted its data in real-time to a Remote Operation Center (ROC) set up at the University of Rhode Island's Inner Space Center in Rhode Island, as well as to Exail's Maritime Autonomy hub in France.

"We would like to thank NOAA Fisheries Northeast Fisheries Research Science Center for the trust they have placed in Exail's USV and sensors. We are proud to have contributed to providing our customers with highly accurate scientific data, ranging from biomass detection in the water column to the finesse of sand displacement bathymetry,” said Shayan Haque, Business Development Manager at Exail.

Exail closely coordinated their efforts with the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Southeast New England, the wind farm developers, and local mariners to ensure safe autonomous operation in busy navigation channels and challenging windfarm construction areas.

Related News

Boulder identification tool (Credit: Ocean Geophysics)

AI Tool to Tackle Boulder Issues for Offshore Wind Developments

Renewable energy industry supplier Ocean Geophysics has introduced an AI-driven boulder identification tool, which is expected…

(Credit: Corio Generation)

Corio Deploys LiDARs for Offshore Wind Projects in Philippines

Corio Generation, a Macquarie Group company, has deployed Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) systems for offshore wind projects…

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Joins Forces with US Navy for SAS Sensor Research

Kraken Robotics has signed an agreement with Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division (NUWC) in Newport to conduct joint research…

(Credit: Enhanced Drilling)

Enhanced Drilling Wins Equinor Contract for Norwegian Ops

Enhanced Drilling has secured a five-year frame agreement with Equinor to provide its subsea technologies to be used for…

Image courtesy Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems

Inside Boeing's Orca XLUUV for the US Navy

Boeing delivered the first Orca Extra Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) to the U.S Navy following acceptance testing…

(Photo: Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society)

Wreck of WWII-era Cargo Ship Found in the Great Lakes

The wreck of a World War II-era freighter has been discovered in over 600 feet of water around 35 miles north of Michigan’s…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

“All in the [Gallaudet] Family”
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news