Exail Sells First Compact USBL Positioning System

Exail has secured its first sale of the Gaps M3 compact USBL (Ultra-Short Baseline) positioning system. Credit: Exhail

Exail has secured its first sale of the Gaps M3 compact USBL (Ultra-Short Baseline) positioning system to a major offshore construction group in Asia. The system will be deployed for a subsea cable laying project, providing precise underwater positioning in a dynamic coastal environment.

The Gaps M3 was selected for its ability to deliver subsea tracking while remaining cost-effective. Integrated with a vessel’s existing attitude and heading reference system, the Gaps M3 will provide the same accuracy as Exail’s high-end Gaps USBL models, offering a solution for operations that require subsea navigation at a lower cost.

Designed for both permanent and opportunistic installations, the Gaps M3 is ideal in coastal and nearshore projects, where space, budget, and operational flexibility are crucial. Its ability to track targets at high elevations makes it particularly well-suited for dynamic offshore environments, such as subsea cable laying, pipeline installation, and marine construction.

