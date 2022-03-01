 
New Wave Media

March 1, 2022

Sea-Kit Expands Unmanned Surface Vessel Production Facility

Photo courtesy Sea-Kit

Photo courtesy Sea-Kit

Sea-Kit International announced that it is expanding its Tollesbury production facility to deliver on a growing Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) orderbook. The news comes as Fugro snaps-up SEA-KIT’s latest 12m X-class build for its growing Blue Essence fleet.

This build, SEA-KIT’s sixth X-class, was originally planned as a fleet vessel for demonstration of the technology to new markets. It is set to be even more versatile and fuel efficient than its predecessors, which are now firmly established as safer, lower carbon solutions for offshore tasks on commercial operations around the world.

“Our current orderbook means we are moving from one to three production lines which brings enhanced manufacturing efficiencies. We are also significantly scaling up our production facility to accommodate multiple builds in readiness for future demand.” commented Ben Simpson, SEA-KIT CEO.

New jobs are being created too. Ben continued: “Since 2019 we have steadily grown the SEA-KIT team, bringing together talented technologists with those experienced in offshore operations to create a unique blend of expertise. This latest expansion will create more new opportunities for people aligned to SEA-KIT’s vision, which is to open new classes of technology to solve the problems of the future today. We are actively recruiting people who want to apply their skills to support the maritime industry’s net zero targets.”

SEA-KIT’s latest X-class USV will have the flexible option of three different propulsion packages within one hull: diesel-electric, hybrid and hydrogen hybrid. The company also recently announced the build of an 18m XL-class USV for Fugro, which will have three times the payload capacity of the 12m design. These vessels will now be built simultaneously by SEA-KIT’s experienced team at their bespoke facility in Tollesbury, on the UK’s East Coast.

