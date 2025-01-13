Tuesday, January 14, 2025
 
NOAA Expands Water Level and Wave Dataset

Image credit: NOAA CO-OPS

The first modeled, historical water level and wave dataset for the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf coasts was released on January 13 by NOAA's National Ocean Service (NOS).

The dataset, known as Coastal Ocean Reanalysis (CORA), delivers more than 40 years of modeled, historical water level and wave information every 500 meters (roughly every quarter mile) along the U.S. coastline. This long-term water level data was previously only available at NOAA tide gauge locations, which in some areas of the coast can be hundreds of miles apart.

The new dataset spans 1979 to 2022 and provides the scientific and research community with access to previously unavailable historical data that can help advance research, machine learning and policymaking in a variety of sectors, such as coastal resource management and energy planning.

“CORA provides coastal communities with new insights into how their flood risk has changed over time,” said Analise Keeney, project lead and oceanographer at NOAA’s Center for Operational Oceanographic Products and Services (CO-OPS). “In Charleston, South Carolina, for example, CORA shows the full extent of the devastating inland flooding caused by Hurricane Hugo in 1989. Combined with NOAA's long-term tide gauge data, the data enables more coastal communities to understand their past flood risks so they can better prepare and respond to future events.”

NOAA scientists will integrate CORA’s historical datasets into existing products, including the Sea Level Calculator and High Tide Flooding Outlooks.

NOAA plans to release Coastal Ocean Reanalysis datasets for the West Coast, Hawaii and Alaska by late 2026.

XOCEAN USVs supporting the development of new offshore wind farms in New York (Credit: XOCEAN)

XOCEAN Nets $118M Investment to Expand Offshore Operations

Irish ocean data company XOCEAN has secured $118.3 million investment to support its expansion across multiple offshore segments…

The UK National Oceanography Center’s (NOC) Dr. Elizabeth Kent has been awarded an MBE, for services to tracking global temperatures. Image courtesy NOC

Dr. Kent, NOC Scientist, Honored for Climate Research

The UK National Oceanography Center’s (NOC) Dr Elizabeth Kent has been awarded an MBE, for services to tracking global temperatures…

Offshore floating wind farm that uses MECON Collector Hubs Image courtesy Baker Hughes

Subsea Redesign Underway for Floating Offshore Wind

The 66kV high voltage wet mate connector currently undergoing technical qualification by Baker Hughes weighs in at around…

Source: Friends of Nella Dan

For Those with Saltwater in Their Veins

The Scythian philosopher Anacharsis (6th century B.C.) said: “There are three sorts of people: those who are alive, those…

(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Production System for Shell’s Nigerian Deepwater Project

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a contract with Shell’s subsidiary, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production…

Source: Blueye Robotics

Too Much Information

This week at Marine Technology News...Humanity now has more information than it can analyze alone. We need AI to help us…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
