Expedition Yacht Deploys Falcon as a 'Rescue Robot'

For expedition yacht Dapple a Saab Seaeye deep-rated Falcon robot has been chosen as a standby rescue resource for emergency recovery of their manned submersible.

In addition, the 1000 metre-rated Falcon comes fully equipped for undertaking a wide range of scientific research and survey operations.

Dapple’s dive manager, Marc Taylor, says that the Falcon is a proven commercial choice, so fits their criteria, “and it makes sense because we already have a Falcon aboard another vessel in our fleet.”

For Dapple, the Falcon is equipped with an extensive range of technology including HDTV cameras, a multifrequency scanning sonar, multibeam sonar, laser system and an eventing suite. It also comes with both a three jaw and a five-function manipulator, each with rope cutters, along with hydraulic cable cutter and rotary cleaning brush.

Although the Falcon’s key role is recovery of Dapple’s submersible, for general diving safety the Falcon can survey a dive site beforehand, then watch over a diver when below and transport items back and forth during a dive.

Image courtesy Saab Seaeye