Monday, December 23, 2024
 
New Wave Media

December 23, 2024

Jan De Nul Nets Export Cables Installation Job for French Floating Wind Farms

Jan De Nul’s cable laying vessel Isaac Newton (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul’s cable laying vessel Isaac Newton (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Belgium-based offshore installation contractor Jan De Nul, in partnership with Greek cable maker Hellenic Cables, has entered into a framework agreement to supply and install export cables for two 750 MW floating wind farms off the coast of Southern Brittany in France.

The agreement was signed with France's transmission system operator RTE, which is developing an offshore power grid to connect future wind farms.

Jan De Nul will install the cables that transport the renewable energy of France’s first commercial-scale floating wind farms from the offshore substation to shore.

Together with Hellenic Cables from Greece, Jan De Nul is responsible for the design, manufacturing, installation and protection of three high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) 225 kV cable systems, which together span some 150 kilometres.

In addition to transport and installation, the marine contractor will embed the cables in the seabed.

Hellenic Cables will also supply 240km of onshore cables, that will be manufactured in Hellenic Cable’s land cables facility in Thiva, Greece.

Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables will execute these projects under an EPCI (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation) contract with French Transmission System Operator RTE to be finalized during the period 2025-2026.

“The realization of this project will play a key role in unlocking the potential of floating offshore wind energy in France and shows Jan De Nul Group’s determination to build the energy transition and assist our clients to meet their ambitions,” said Filip Olde Bijvank, Head of Commercial Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul Group.

“We strongly believe framework agreements are the way forward in this industry. In this type of agreement, we work closely with our client to plan and execute the key aspects of cable production, transportation, installation, and protection, ensuring a smooth and timely delivery. In particular, this current frame agreement will result in an EPCI contract to support two floating wind farm developments,” added Wouter Vermeersch, Manager Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul Group.

Related News

HydroWing concept (Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

Inyanga Unveils Tidal Energy Tech Design for 20MW Project in Wales

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has presented the design blueprint for its 20 MW HydroWing tidal energy technology, set for deployment…

(Credit: TotalEnergies)

Delmar Signs Up Lankhorst for Culzean Floating Wind’s Mooring Lines

Lankhorst Offshore has secured a contract to supply mooring lines to for the Culzean floating wind project in Scotland, set…

Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Technip FMC, Saipem Good to Go for UK’s CCS Projects Work

Saipem and TechnipFMC, under two separate contracts, have secured notices to proceed with the development of Northern Endurance…

(Credit: TotalEnergies)

Delmar Systems to Deliver Moorings for TotalEnergies’ Culzean Floating Wind Pilot

Delmar Systems has been selected to deliver mooring scope for TotalEnergies’ Culzean floating wind pilot project, which will…

Illustration © panalot / Adobe Stock

Next Geosolutions Buys Offshore Survey Vessel for $7M

Marine geosciences and offshore construction support services firm Next Geosolutions has acquired a multi-purpose survey…

Offshore White Paper: Lower the Cost and Complexity of Collecting Subsea Data

Collecting subsea data is logistically complex.

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Greensea IQ: Advancing Subsea Robotics with Bayonet AUGVs and IQNS
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news