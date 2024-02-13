Wednesday, February 14, 2024
 
New Wave Media

February 13, 2024

Expro Bolsters Well Construction and Intervention Offer with Coretrax Buy

Oilfield services provider Expro has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire well integrity and production optimization company Coretrax from an investment group led by Buckthorn Partners for $210 million.

Subject to customary closing conditions and working capital adjustments, the agreement covers total consideration to be paid at closing of approximately $210 million, including at least $75 million of cash and up to 6.75 million newly issued Expro common shares.

The cash component of the proposed transaction may be increased at Expro’s election, and the notional value of any equity consideration will be unitized based on Expro’s thirty trading day volume weighted average price prior to closing, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2024. 

The acquisition of Coretrax will enable Expro to expand its portfolio of technology-enabled well construction and well intervention and integrity solutions, particularly across the North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa and Middle East and North Africa regions.

Building on Coretrax’s successful 15-year history, the acquisition will accelerate the availability of the company’s high value-adding tools by leveraging Expro’s global operating footprint.  

Within well construction, the combination of Coretrax’s technology offering with Expro’s existing drilling optimization portfolio provides a comprehensive solutions toolbox.

These solutions include the DAV-MX downhole circulation tool, the HyPR Holesaver hydraulic pipe recovery system, and the Activated Drilling Scrapper (ADS) debris recovery system.

Within well intervention and integrity, Coretrax’s brings its best-in-class expandables business, which includes the only expandables solution that can be deployed on any of three conveyance systems (coil tubing, wireline or drill pipe).

“The synergies between our respective technology portfolios will enable us to grow our market share while significantly increasing our capabilities to tackle the most complex well challenges,” said John Fraser, CEO at Coretrax.

Related News

Image courtesy Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems

Inside Boeing's Orca XLUUV for the US Navy

Boeing delivered the first Orca Extra Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) to the U.S Navy following acceptance testing…

(Photo: Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society)

Wreck of WWII-era Cargo Ship Found in the Great Lakes

The wreck of a World War II-era freighter has been discovered in over 600 feet of water around 35 miles north of Michigan’s…

(Credit: U.S. Department of Energy)

US and Denmark Team Up for $4.2M Floating Wind Innovation Call

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Wind Energy Technologies Office (WETO) and Innovation Fund Denmark have announced an…

Image courtesy Omega Subsea

Omega Subsea Robotics Orders Six ROVs

Kystdesign announced an expansion of its cooperation with Omega Subsea Robotics, signing its largest contract ever for the…

Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project (Credit: Bladt Industries)

First OSS for 2.6GW US Offshore Wind Project Arrives to Denmark

The first of a total of three offshore substations (OSS) for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project has been delivered…

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Yinson Production)

Enauta Set to Receive Key Equipment for Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

The first multiphase pumping subsea system (MPP), that will support oil and gas production at the Atlanta field in Brazil's Santos Basin…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

Second Cook

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news