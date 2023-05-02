Wednesday, May 3, 2023
 
New Wave Media

May 2, 2023

ExxonMobil Taps TechnipFMC for Uaru Subsea Production System

Japan's MODEC will supply the Uaru project FPSO. This is the first time a FPSO is being supplied to the Stabroek Block by a supplier that is not SBM Offshore / Image Credit: MODEC

Japan's MODEC will supply the Uaru project FPSO. This is the first time a FPSO is being supplied to the Stabroek Block by a supplier that is not SBM Offshore / Image Credit: MODEC

TechnipFMC announced Tuesday it has been awarded a contract by ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited to supply the subsea production system for the Uaru project offshore Guyana.

The award covers 44 subsea trees and associated tooling, as well as 12 manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment. TechnipFMC said it will provide project management, engineering and manufacturing to deliver the overall subsea production system.

TechnipFMC did not give a dollar figure for the contract, but described it as "large", in the range of  $500 million to $1 billion.

Jonathan Landes, president, subsea at TechnipFMC, said, “We are very proud to continue our relationship with ExxonMobil Guyana through this award, which is our fifth within the Stabroek block. This is ExxonMobil Guyana’s first project utilizing our Subsea 2.0 system, which leverages our configure-to-order model to deliver on an accelerated schedule.”

Exxon and its partners Hess and CNOOC last week approved a $12.7 billion investment for Uaru, their fifth and most expensive offshore oil project in Guyana. The project is expected to produce up to 250,000 barrels of oil and gas per day.

Related News

©Well-Safe Solutions

VIDEO: Well-Safe Solutions Installs Saturation Diving System on Well-Safe Guardian Rig

North Sea-focused well plugging and abandonment service provider Well-Safe Solutions has unveiled a D300 saturation diving…

©Fugro

Fugro's ROV Training Course Gets IMCA Approval

Fugro's remotely operated vehicle (ROV) introductory training course has received International Marine Contractors Association…

Credit: Untrakdrover/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 3.0

Floating Wind Power Gains Traction But Can It Set Sail?

After a bumper year for floating offshore wind farm tenders, the nascent industry is poised for explosive growth in the coming…

File image: Saildrone

Saildrone, Seabed 2030 in Ocean Mapping Partnership

U.S. based uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) company Saildrone has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Seabed 2030…

©ROVOP

Cordiant Supports ROVOP's Offshore Service Expansion with $25M Credit Facility

UK-based remotely operated vehicle (ROV) solutions provider, ROVOP, said Thursday it had agreed a $25 million senior secured…

A Benthic portable remotely operated drill (File image. Credit: Benthic)

Acteon's TerraSond and Benthic Win Floating Offshore Wind Survey Work in Scotland

Acteon's Data and Robotic division's geo-services brands TerraSond and Benthic have secured a combined geophysical and geotechnical…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Mighty Quest to Unveil Our Blue Planet
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Mate of Towing

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

1st Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

50T Boat Captain - Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

3rd Mate

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news