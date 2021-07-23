 
July 23, 2021

ROV @ Work: Falcon deployed in France for Bridge, Dam Inspection

Falcon inspecting bridge supports at Lake Vouglans. Photo courtesy Saab Seaeye

Falcon inspecting bridge supports at Lake Vouglans. Photo courtesy Saab Seaeye

French dams and bridges inspection specialist, IDCBTP, selected a Saab Seaeye Falcon for detailed infrastructure examination. “We chose the Saab Seaeye Falcon because it's a reliable system that’s simple to use and to upgrade,” said Clément Chaudouet of IDCBTP. “It's also a stable system, which is very important to us as we need perfect control of the ROV during a dam inspection.”

For a clear and accurate analysis of the condition of the structures, IDCBTP’s Falcon is fitted with a range of systems including lasers, multibeam sonar, profiler sonar and navigation and positioning systems. Precision data collected in this way can identify repairs needed, help maintenance planning and spot trends in structure condition.

Two structures under inspection are the bridge supports for the Pont de la Pyle at Lake Vouglans and the upstream face of the dam structure of the Barrage de Thurins at Rhône.

Falcon inspecting the dam structure at Barrage de Thurins. Image courtesy Saab Seaeye

