August 20, 2025

Falmouth Scientific, Inc. Receives ISO 9001:2015 Quality Certification

Falmouth Scientific, Inc. (FSI), a leading manufacturer of reliable oceanographic instruments and systems, has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System (QMS).

ISO 9001:2015 is the most widely used quality management standard in the world. It is published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and shows that a company has strong processes in place to meet customer needs and continually improve quality over time. FSI received this certification after an accredited third-party completed a full review of its operations, processes, and records.

The certification covers FSI’s design, development, manufacturing, and service of advanced oceanographic sensors, instruments, and systems.

ISO 9001:2015 is built on key principles such as focusing on customers, involving company leadership, using a process-based approach, and driving continuous improvement. This achievement confirms that FSI can provide high-quality solutions while meeting all required laws and regulations.

