Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast, Episode 4: Combing the Deep off the BC Coast

Podcast: Fascinated by Shipwrecks

Episode 4: Combing the Deep off the BC Coast

Guest: Jacques Marc

Host: Kathy A. Smith

“The thrill of new discoveries, unraveling mysteries, and telling stories about shipwrecks kind of got in my blood, if you will.” Jacques Marc

What’s it like to challenge the identity of a documented wreck? Jacques Marc did just that on one of his first wreck dives on British Columbia’s south coast. A vessel that sank in Bedwell Bay just after World War II was thought to be the HMCS Cranbrook but once Marc dived on it, all that changed.

As an avocational archaeologist (someone who volunteers), Jacques has been instrumental in helping grow the Underwater Archaeological Society of BC (UASBC). The UASBC, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025, is a group dedicated to researching, locating, identifying, surveying, and protecting the maritime heritage of BC. The group hosts conferences, provides dive training courses, and has several educational resources available for the public.

In this episode, we learn about Marc’s many exploits beneath the waves and some of the shipwrecks that have had an emotional impact on him.

About Jacques Marc

Jacques Marc is the Explorations Director for the Underwater Archaeological Society of BC (UASBC). He is an avocational underwater archaeologist who has spent 40 years diving on and documenting historic shipwrecks around BC. In his capacity as Explorations Director, he coordinates many of the UASBC expeditions to search for and document submerged cultural sites in the province.

