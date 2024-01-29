Tuesday, January 30, 2024
 
Finalists for Subsea Expo Awards '24 Announced

Subsea Expo Awards 2023, P&J Live, Aberdeen. Image courtesy GUH

Subsea Expo Awards 2023, P&J Live, Aberdeen. Image courtesy GUH

The finalists for the 2024 Subsea Expo Awards have been announced ahead of the ceremony taking place in Aberdeen next month.

Organized by Global Underwater Hub, the annual event will take place on Wednesday, 21 February at P&J Live.

Fourteen companies have been shortlisted as finalists in the awards which celebrate the achievements of companies and individuals that are leading the way in the UK’s underwater sectors.  Around 500 guests are expected to attend the black-tie dinner at which seven awards will be presented.

  • The Company of the Year under 50 employees category, sponsored by Ocean Installer, sees nominations for north-east companies AISUS Subsea and J+S Subsea, which have been shortlisted alongside Crondall Energy, which has a base in the Granite City.
  • Finalists in the Company of the Year over 50 employees category are underwater cable and umbilical designer and manufacturer Fibron BX, integrated energy services company Kent and electrical monitoring and asset integrity solutions provider Viper Innovations.
  • Recognizing excellence in international trade, the Global Exports category – sponsored by Kraken Robotics – sees Viper Innovations shortlisted alongside Hartlepool-based subsea technologies and services provider JDR Cable Systems.
  • Up and coming talent in the underwater industry will be recognised with the Rising Star Award.  The nominations in this category are Iván Alonso of Basingstoke-based Aquatec Group, Ciaran Reid of Crondall Energy and Kairvee Tyagi of J+S Subsea.
  • Shortlisted in the Technology Development category, sponsored by C-Kore Systems, are Balmoral Group, SEAJET Systems and joint entrants Sonomatic and Geo Oceans.  This award acknowledges excellence in developing a new technology and bringing it to market.
  • In the Safety Innovation category, sponsored by J+S Subsea, the finalists are specialised subsea project management and engineering firm MMA Offshore and technology provider to the energy industries TechnipFMC.

An individual who has made a significant contribution to the underwater and subsea industries throughout their career will be recognized with the Outstanding Contribution Award, which will be announced on the night.

The 2030 Vision for Underwater Autonomy
