December 19, 2023

Fincantieri Cuts Steel for Italian Navy's New Oceanographic Ship

(Photo: Fincantieri)

(Photo: Fincantieri)

Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri held a steel cutting ceremony to mark the start of construction on a new Hydro-Oceanographic Ship (N.I.O.M.) for the Italian Navy.

Scheduled for delivery from the integrated shipyard in Riva Trigoso-Muggiano in 2026, the new vessel is intended for mapping and scientific monitoring activities, as well as in support of the initiatives of the Hydrographic Institute, took place today at the Riva Trigoso shipyard.

The ship will feature technologies to contain emissions, a diesel-electric propulsion system to optimize fuel consumption and hull shapes to reduce drag.

Among those present at the event were Dario Deste, General Manager Naval Vessels Division of Fincantieri, the Director of the Hydrographic Institute, Rear Admiral Massimiliano Nannini and the Director of Naval Armaments, Chief Inspector Admiral Giuseppe Abbamonte.

The renewal program of the naval units of the Navy's hydrographic service is part of an innovative European project involving the Ministry of Defense. Within the scope of this project, a funding agreement has been reached between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF).

(Photo: Fincantieri)

