MBARI Names Antje Boetius President and CEO

Antje Boetius (Photo: MBARI)

Prominent deep-sea polar biologist Antje Boetius will take over as president and CEO of MBARI, a private, non-profit oceanographic research center in Moss Landing, Calif. Boetius, who has garnered international acclaim for her work, will assume her role on May 1, 2025, succeeding the retiring Chris Scholin.

Boetius joins MBARI after a seven-year tenure as director of the Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Marine Research in Germany. Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment for MBARI, which is set to unveil a cutting-edge robotic technology lab and welcome its new flagship research vessel, the David Packard, in the upcoming year.

“Antje Boetius brings extensive experience in deep-sea research and has worked with many MBARI scientists over her impressive 30-year career. Her reputation as a strong leader and researcher, combined with her global approach, make her a perfect match for MBARI. We’re excited to have her lead MBARI into our next chapter of groundbreaking work to understand the ocean and guide solutions for its protection,” said Julie Packard, chair of MBARI’s Board of Directors.

During her time at the Alfred Wegener Institute, Boetius spearheaded major international projects that transformed polar and ocean research. Her deep knowledge of the scientific and technological challenges in exploring the ocean’s depths positions her well to lead MBARI's efforts to adapt to the rapid changes affecting global marine ecosystems.

“Technology innovation is crucial for revealing previously unknown ocean processes and facilitating responsible stewardship of the ocean and its resources. With a focus on complex multi-scale processes and society’s interactions with the ocean, I don’t know of a better place than MBARI to advance ocean research,” Boetius said. “As a hub of cutting-edge marine science and engineering, MBARI is a dream opportunity for me to build on my work to date and engage in new methods and collaborations to understand and protect the ocean.”

Scholin, who has been with MBARI since 1992 and served as president and CEO since 2009, will assist in the transition and continue to work on key projects aimed at expanding MBARI’s innovative Environmental Sample Processor technology to benefit the wider scientific community. Under Scholin’s leadership, MBARI has made significant strides in developing technologies that monitor and enhance the health of aquatic ecosystems.

