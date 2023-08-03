Thursday, August 3, 2023
 
Fincantieri, CABI ink pact on Subsea Warfare Vehicles

Fincantieri and C.A.B.I. Cattaneo (CABI), a company in the design, development and supply of underwater vehicles for the Special Forces of the Navy, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the evaluation of commercial and industrial cooperation in the field of underwater vehicles and related integration with larger units.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Admiral Enrico Credendino, Chief of Staff of the Navy, by Pierroberto Folgiero and Alberto Villa, respectively Chief Executive Officer of Fincantieri and CABI.

The MoU will make it possible to integrate underwater vehicles on Fincantieri's surface and underwater units. In particular, it is envisaged that the design, construction, fitting out and set-to-work of the major units will be handled by Fincantieri, which will act as its Design Authority, while CABI will play the same role with reference to underwater vehicles.

The companies believe that the cooperation, which can be extended to other specialist companies, can strengthen their positioning towards potential foreign customers. The offer will in fact be strengthened through the marketing of a single capacitive package where, for the first time, in addition to the Fincantieri platform, there will be underwater vehicles manufactured by CABI, functionally and physically integrated right from the early stages of the mothership design.

