Eco Wave Finds Partner for Wave Energy Project in India

Eco Wave Power Global has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), marking a first step for the introduction of wave energy into India’s renewable energy strategy.

The collaboration aligns with India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s (MNRE) recognition of ocean energy as a promising renewable resource, with an estimated 40,000 MW of untapped potential along the country’s coastline.

Under this MoU, Eco Wave Power and BPCL will jointly develop wave energy projects across India, beginning with a feasibility study.

The first phase will include the deployment of a 100 kW pilot project at BPCL’s Mumbai Oil Terminals, with plans for larger commercial-scale installations across the country.

BPCL will oversee regulatory approvals, permits, and land use consents, while Eco Wave Power will provide its patented wave energy conversion technology, conduct research, and optimize power generation efficiency.

"Partnering with BPCL, one of India’s largest energy companies, is a transformative moment for Eco Wave Power. With over 250 million people living along India’s 7,516 km coastline, the potential for wave energy is enormous. This MoU represents a major step toward positioning wave energy as a mainstream power source in India’s clean energy transition,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power.

