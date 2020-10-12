 
October 12, 2020

FLASC, Subsea 7 Working on Non-battery Energy Storage Solutions

Credit: FLASC

FLASC, a start-up developing non-battery based energy storage solutions for the offshore sector has entered a collaboration with offshore installation giant  Subsea 7.

FLASC's patented Hydro-Pneumatic Energy Storage (HPES) concept combines pressurized seawater with compressed air to create an efficient, large-scale energy storage device that can be applied across a wide range of offshore applications.

The first working prototype was successfully tested in 2018, and the technology has been granted a Statement of Feasibility based on a technical and commercial assessment by DNV-GL.

"The collaboration combines the innovative concept definition capabilities and specialized HPES system expertise of FLASC, with the proven subsea solutions, technologies, and experience of Subsea 7, towards the commercialization of offshore HPES," FLASC, a spin-off from the University of Malta, established in The Netherlands, said.

According to FLASC, the two companies will develop solution classes based on FLASC’s core technology, targeting a number of use-cases: from conventional grid-connected wind farm applications to decarbonization initiatives in the offshore oil and gas sector. 

The parties will also jointly pursue early-stage implementations of these solutions within Subsea 7’s upcoming and future projects.

Daniel Buhagiar, Co-Founder and CEO of FLASC B.V., says: “We truly believe that sustainable co-located energy storage will be crucial to unlocking the full potential of offshore renewables. We have seen consistently growing interest in innovations that address the unique challenges of the offshore environment. This collaboration with Subsea 7, a global leader in the sector, is a major milestone in the process of taking our innovative energy storage solution from a proven concept to a versatile commercial product. Through this collaboration, we look forward to
accelerating our path to market, in line with the growing demands of an offshore sector in the midst of an accelerating green transition.”

Thomas Sunde, VP Strategy and Technology of Subsea 7, says “We believe that cost-effective and reliable industrial-scale energy storage solutions are essential to unlock the promise of offshore renewables and accelerate the energy transition. FLASC’s Hydro-Pneumatic Energy Storage (HPES) solution is an innovative technology with significant potential, offering a competitive and more sustainable alternative to Li-ion battery farms."


