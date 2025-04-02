 
April 2, 2025

Fleet Cleaner Rebrands as Fleet Robotics

Source: Fleet Robotics

Robotic hull cleaning company Fleet Cleaner has changed its name to Fleet Robotics to reflect its evolution into a global 24/7 one-stop-shop for high quality underwater maintenance and performance optimization.

In 2017 Fleet Cleaner became the first company to offer its robotic underwater hull cleaning in Dutch ports, expanding to Belgium shortly after. 

Since then, Fleet Cleaner has grown into a trusted provider of safe, efficient, and certified underwater cleaning operations, including the world’s only ATEX-certified solution for tanker cleaning during cargo operations. This enables cleaning without downtime while maximizing fuel savings.

Last year, the company conducted over 2,500 underwater maintenance operations spread over 10 countries.

As Fleet Robotics, the company’s scope has expanded to include:

• Fleet Cleaner – Autonomous robotic hull cleaning, reducing fuel consumption by 10%

• Fleet Inspector – High-quality underwater inspections with fast reporting

• Fleet Diver – Technology supported niche area cleaning and in-water surveys by certified divers

• Fleet Monitor – Data-driven monitoring for proactive underwater maintenance.

