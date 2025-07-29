KABELSCHLEPP Metool Enhances UNIFLEX Advanced Cable Carriers

KABELSCHLEPP Metool's UNIFLEX Advanced (UA) product line, particularly the UA1775 and UA1995 models, are becoming established as central platforms for modern machine solutions—modular, robust, and easy to assemble.

The UNIFLEX Advanced 1775 has recently been enhanced—not just in the details, but also in its variants. New width options between 100 and 400 mm and different frame variants (closed or with folding crossbars inside or outside) turn the cable carrier into a universal solution for a wide range of applications, from the automotive industry and machine tool manufacturing to agricultural technology and intralogistics.

The UA1775 also offers practical advantages from an assembly point of view. The crossbars can be opened and closed in just two easy steps. A simple screwdriver is the only tool required. Should a crossbar stay open, it is still firmly attached to the chain link. If needed, the crossbars can easily be released with a simple twisting motion.

The four-part chain link design ensures quiet running while also saving storage space—fewer parts, many options. Combining the cable carrier with the TS3 divider system opens up new application scenarios for extended travel lengths or tight spaces. The cable carrier is made with up to 35% regranulate.

With the UNIFLEX Advanced 1995, KABELSCHLEPP Metool has taken the system a step further for larger cable and hose cross-sections. Inner heights of 80 mm and widths of up to 600 mm (on request) offer space for intricate cable and hose packages; for example, in multifunctional machining centers or for complex gantry solutions. Despite its size, the UA1995 remains easy to assemble and features all the characteristics of the series, including frames that open on both sides and a smooth, low-wear surface. The RSH stay variant with sturdy aluminum profile bars in a 1-mm grid enables optimum adaptation to the available space.

Both series—UA1775 and UA1995—are part of the modular UNIFLEX Advanced system. They can be supplemented with a variety of accessories: from robust standard guide channels made of steel or aluminum and universal end connectors to condition monitoring components. Complete system solutions—the TOTALTRAX concepts—can also be implemented with these cable carriers.