March 7, 2025

Floating Surf Platform Coming to Hamburg

MEYER Floating Solutions announces a contract with Hamburg-based company Floating Wave for the development of a floating surf platform. Credit: Meyer Floating Solutions

If you've ever longed to ride a long board along the banks of the Elbe River, your chance is coming in 2026.

In a groundbreaking move, MEYER Floating Solutions won the construction contract for Floating Wave, a first-of-its-kind floating surf platform designed to bring an authentic surfing experience to urban centers.

Developed by the Hamburg-based company Floating Wave, the platform is set to be installed in Fischereihafen, effectively transforming underutilized harbor areas into a vibrant hub for sports, recreation, and tourism. Unlike any other artificial wave system, Floating Wave offers a sustainable and accessible way for city dwellers to experience high-quality surfing—without needing access to the ocean.

With its launch scheduled for 2026, the platform will showcase a cutting-edge approach to surf parks, built entirely offsite in a controlled environment to minimize construction disruption while ensuring top-tier quality. Designed to be both scalable and adaptable, the concept is expected to be deployed in various urban and coastal settings around the world.

Beyond the surf itself, Floating Wave is envisioned as a year-round destination for both surfers and spectators. The floating structure will feature a restaurant, bar, fitness center, and surf shop, catering to visitors seeking a mix of adrenaline, leisure, and social experiences.

As cities worldwide seek innovative ways to repurpose waterfronts and create new leisure opportunities, Floating Wave is attracting international attention. MEYER Floating Solutions and Floating Wave are already in discussions about expanding the concept to new locations, leveraging the platform’s mobility and adaptability to ensure it remains a relevant and future-proof investment.

