Wednesday, August 7, 2024
 
New Wave Media

August 6, 2024

Forcys to Equip Ocean Aero's Triton AUSVs

(Photo: Forcys)

(Photo: Forcys)

U.K. based Forcys announced it has been selected by Ocean Aero as a payload provider for its autonomous underwater and surface vehicle (AUSV), the Triton.

Completely solar and wind powered, Triton can travel at speeds of up to 5 knots and can submerge for up to 5 days at 2 knots. It can be used as a force multiplier for defense operations, offering easy logistics, launch and recovery while evading detection using autonomous avoidance and deep diving capabilities.

Forcys will be supplying Ocean Aero with SPRINT-Nav Mini, said to be the world’s smallest hybrid acoustic-inertial navigation technology from its technology partner Sonardyne and Solstice, the leading multi-aperture sonar (MAS) for autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) systems, from its technology partner Wavefront Systems.

Bob Marthouse, COO from Ocean Aero, said, “A key differentiation in our selection process is the performance to power ratio. We need to maximize the value from our payloads while managing the power consumption to sustain our mission goals. This is where the technology from Forcys makes a significant difference. On our last mission, everyone was highly impressed with the Solstice MAS.” 

Related News

Image courtesy Cellula Robotics

Mills Joins Cellula Robotics as CCO

Cellula Robotics appointed Richard Mills as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Mills has more than 16 years in the autonomous…

Dr. Jill Tupitza and doctoral student Allison Noble collect near-bottom water aboard Research Vessel Pelican to obtain oxygen measurements used to determine the size of the Gulf of Mexico hypoxic zone. (LUMCON/LSU, Cassandra Glaspie)

Gulf of Mexico Dead Zone More Than Double 2035 Target

NOAA-supported scientists have announced that this year’s Gulf of Mexico “dead zone”— an area of low to no oxygen that can…

(Photo: Oswaldo Foundation Cruz)

Sharks in Brazil Test Positive for Cocaine

Sharks off the coast of Brazil's party city Rio de Janeiro have tested positive for cocaine.The predators were consuming the potent stimulant due to i

ETAP Platform (Credit: BP)

BP Hires Subsea7, SLB’s OneSubsea Alliance for Murlach Oil and Gas Job

Subsea Integration Alliance, a global alliance between Subsea7 and SLB’s OneSubsea, has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract from BP for the engineering…

DEME Offshore’s Viking Neptun (Credit: DEME Offshore)

All Inter-Array Cables Laid at Dogger Bank’s First 1.2GW Phase

Deme Offshore has laid all inter-array cables, manufactured by its partner Hellenic Cables, for the first phase of 3.6 GW…

(Photo: Teledyne Marine)

Teledyne GAVIA AUV Service Center Opens in Poland

An official opening ceremony was held for the Gavia Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Service Center established by ENAMOR Limited in Gdynia…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Drawing the Line: The Farthest, Deepest Limits
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news