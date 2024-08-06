Forcys to Equip Ocean Aero's Triton AUSVs

U.K. based Forcys announced it has been selected by Ocean Aero as a payload provider for its autonomous underwater and surface vehicle (AUSV), the Triton.

Completely solar and wind powered, Triton can travel at speeds of up to 5 knots and can submerge for up to 5 days at 2 knots. It can be used as a force multiplier for defense operations, offering easy logistics, launch and recovery while evading detection using autonomous avoidance and deep diving capabilities.

Forcys will be supplying Ocean Aero with SPRINT-Nav Mini, said to be the world’s smallest hybrid acoustic-inertial navigation technology from its technology partner Sonardyne and Solstice, the leading multi-aperture sonar (MAS) for autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) systems, from its technology partner Wavefront Systems.

Bob Marthouse, COO from Ocean Aero, said, “A key differentiation in our selection process is the performance to power ratio. We need to maximize the value from our payloads while managing the power consumption to sustain our mission goals. This is where the technology from Forcys makes a significant difference. On our last mission, everyone was highly impressed with the Solstice MAS.”