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April 21, 2026

Former Chief Hydrographer of MPA Awarded Prince Albert I Medal for Hydrography

Dr Parry Oei, former Chief Hydrographer of Singapore and current Senior Adviser for Hydrography at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), has been awarded the Prince Albert I Medal for Hydrography by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO).

The award is one of the highest recognitions in hydrography. It is presented to individuals who have made contributions to advancing global hydrography and the safety and efficiency of maritime navigation. Conferred at the IHO Assembly, it recognizes work with lasting impact on international standards, practices and cooperation in the use of the seas.

Dr Oei’s career spans close to four decades. He played an early role in advancing the use of satellite positioning and real-time current measurement in hydrographic surveys, improving the accuracy and reliability of marine data. He also contributed to international efforts at the International Maritime Organization to strengthen navigational safety, including work supporting the adoption of electronic chart display systems on ships.

Beyond technology and standards, Dr Oei is a strong advocate for international cooperation in hydrography. He chaired key regional and global bodies under the IHO, contributed to coordinated survey and charting efforts in busy waterways such as the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, and established the IHO–Singapore Innovation and Technology Laboratory to support the development and testing of new hydrographic and marine data standards.

In his current role as Co-Chair of the United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management (UN-GGIM) Working Group on Marine Geospatial Information, Dr Oei advocates the integration of land and sea data to address global challenges such as climate change, disaster resilience and sustainable ocean management.

Dr Oei’s work has strengthened the global hydrographic system that supports international shipping and advanced cooperation across countries and institutions.

Previous recipients of the Prince Albert I Medal include leading hydrographers from Europe and North America who have shaped modern nautical charting and marine data standards. Dr Oei’s award places him among this esteemed group of globally recognized contributors, and underscores the contribution of Asia to the field.

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