Forum ROV Completes Trials for Vietnam Navy

Forum Energy Technologies’ remotely operated vehicle (ROV), the Perry XLX-C, has reportedly completed harbor trials for the Vietnam Navy. The vehicle is the compact derivative of the XLX work class ROV, and is a heavy-duty work class hydraulic ROV with a depth rating of 4000m, outfitted with cameras, lights, altimeters and sonars.

The Perry XLX-C will be used to support the Vietnamese’ submarine rescue vehicle in its operations during assessment and preparation of a site for a submersible rescue. The XLX-C is fitted with Forum’s latest technology and can deliver specialized equipment, including an Emergency Life Support System, to a distressed submarine. It was supplied with an Emergency Life Support Stores (ELSS) underslung ROV skid which allows the transport and deployment of up to three ELSS pods at once to a distressed submarine (DISSUB).

The XLX-C is coupled with a Forum Dynacon Launch and Recovery System (LARS) manufactured in the U.S. The Houston team also supplied a VMAX ROV training simulator for the XLX-C as a training aid for the ROV pilots. Forum’s software developers designed a new scenario to instruct pilots on how to latch the ROV with a distressed submarine using a ‘sticky foot’ tool in order to deliver emergency supply pods.

Forum has also provided the Vietnam Navy with a VisualSoft, four Channel VisualDVR, system. This is a multichannel digital video recorder with dynamic overlay and was supplied by Forum’s VisualSoft team in Aberdeen, UK. The VisualSoft product line has been synonymous with underwater digital video recording and data management since the company pioneered the use of the technology 20 years ago.



