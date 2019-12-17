 
Forum Upgrades Hyperbaric Test Site

(Photo: Forum Energy Technologies)

Forum Energy Technologies has completed a three-month upgrade to its hyperbaric testing facility, which will result in an operational time saving to clients of more than 35%.

Located at the company’s Kirkbymoorside base in North Yorkshire, UK, the pressure test tank is one of the largest in Europe and provides a well-located facility for the critical testing of subsea equipment. It has been widely used in previous years by the oil and gas, defense and subsea telecommunications industries.

Improvements include enhanced pumps, which can reduce tank filling by 45 minutes. The tank’s door has been fitted with the latest technology allowing it to be opened and closed 1.5 hours quicker than before, creating significant efficiencies.

The tank is rated to 241bar (2,400m depth) and measures 2.4m diameter x 9.7m length. An HMG300 Hydac system is also installed to accurately and efficiently capture data, including pressure, temperature and flow.

Kevin Taylor, vice president of subsea vehicles at Forum Energy Technologies said: “Forum’s UK-based hyperbaric test tank has been a vital asset for decades and has supported major oil and gas operators, subsea service providers, international navies and telecommunication companies from around the world. As E&P activity ramps back up in the North Sea and new research and development projects are sanctioned, we are seeing increased demand for our hyperbaric test tank. The recent upgrades, coupled with a larger engineering team, means that testing can now be more tailored to customer requirements, providing bespoke and faster service. The investment also underlines our commitment to our clients by providing a solution to address their challenges and exceed their expectations.”

