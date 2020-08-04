 
New Wave Media

August 4, 2020

Founding CEO Gillham Steps Down at 2G Robotics

Jason Gillham (left) and Chris Gilson with one of 2G Robotic’s latest RECON line of payloads for light, modular AUVs.

Jason Gillham (left) and Chris Gilson with one of 2G Robotic’s latest RECON line of payloads for light, modular AUVs.

Jason Gillham, founding Chief Executive Officer of underwater laser scanner and imaging systems specialist, 2G Robotics, is stepping down from his role at the company in August 2020.

Gillham will remain available to the board of directors and to parent company Sonardyne Group during the leadership transition period. Chris Gilson, 2G Robotics’ Product Development Manager, will take over as Acting General Manager.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Ontario, Canada, 2G Robotics is a leader in mobile scanning and imaging technologies that improve the speed and accuracy of subsea inspection using remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and manned-submersibles.

Under Gillham’s leadership, the company pioneered the use of lasers to generate high-density point clouds that help identify small features, defects and collect precision measurements for a variety of survey tasks. 2G Robotics was acquired by Sonardyne Group in early 2020. 

“Jason has put 2G Robotics on a great course for the future and he leaves behind a strong and empowered management team," said Stephen Fasham, 2G Robotics’ chairman and Sonardyne Group’s Chief Operating Officer.

Email

Related News

© Danial / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

A free webinar will deliver latest forecasts and market intelligence for the global floating production industry, offering…

Figure 1: With the sun rising over the horizon, the coring rig sits ready for deployment. Image courtesy of A. Herre-ra- Schneider.

GOM Geotechnical Coring Program Completed for NOAA OER Expedition

TDI-Brooks was contracted by Coastal Environments Inc. and Gray & Pipe, Inc. who received funding from NOAA’s Office of Ocean…

(Photo: Seaspan Shipyards)

Video: Seaspan Shipyards Launches CCGS John Cabot

Canadian shipbuilder Seaspan Shipyards on Friday launched the final ship in a series of three Offshore Fisheries Science…

The JALBTCX team standing with COL. Thomas Asbery, Former District Commander, New York District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (far right), in front of their aircraft, at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York. Credit: USACE.

Army Corps' Data Driven to Improve Coastal Projects

In a hotel conference room on Long Island, New York, a team of experts are processing data and information on computers.

Norbit Release ‘Winghead’ Multibeam Sonar

Norbit Subsea released Winghead, the latest addition to the Norbit family of multibeam sonars.The Winghead is a true 1024…

A striking image of Hollardia goslinei. This is a species of deep-water spike fish native to Hawaii. ROV footage of this species occurring in Australia puts it very far away from its known 'home' range. © Schmidt Ocean Institute

SOI: Amidst Pandemic, Seafloor Mapping Zooms Ahead

Scientists working remotely with Schmidt Ocean Institute (SOI) have completed a first look at deep waters in the Coral Sea…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

RJE International Inc.

RJE International offers product design, development, evaluation and marketing for military divers, offshore and marine scientific communities, search and rescue teams, and more. RJE has become the industry leader in diver navigation and acoustic relocation. Our team has an extensive background in developing…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jun 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news