 
New Wave Media

March 11, 2022

Freire Launches Oceanographic Research Vessel

Photo courtesy Freire Shipyard

Photo courtesy Freire Shipyard

At the end of February 2022 a new oceanographic research vessel was launched in Vigo, built by the shipyard Construcciones Navales P Freire, SA (Freire Shipyard) for the Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi (EAD). 

Several company representatives were present at the event led by Jesús, Guillermo and Marcos Freire, who were accompanied by a delegation from the shipowner and supervision teams.

"We are very pleased to proceed with a milestone in the construction of such an innovative ship," said the company's commercial director, Santiago Sío. Within the world of oceanographic vessels, this is the eighth construction of Freire Shipyard which has two more vessels in its order book.

“We have first-line clients and references of varied construction, from multipurpose compact ships to specific research units of size and capacity”, said Sío.

The construction contract was signed in December 2020 and the work started six months later. 

Photo courtesy Freire Shipyard

Related News

Armach’s small form factor hull service robot is man portable and promises near to 100% hull cleaning coverage. (Photo: Armach Robotics Inc)

Greensea Launches Hull Cleaning Spin-off Armach Robotics

Marine software pioneer Greensea Systems Inc. has launched spin-off company Armach Robotics, that capitalizes on Greensea’s…

Meet SHADOWLARK: The $10M Personal Vessel Plus Submarine Package

SHADOWCAT and Triton Submarines have collaborated to develop and introduce a new Launch and Recovery Craft (LARC) dubbed SHADOWLARK.

Tritons waiting deployment from the firm’s new Gulfport facility in Mississippi. Photo from Ocean Aero.

Autonomy: Sun, Sail & Subsea – Not a Holiday, but a Hybrid UxV Platform

Ten years ago, Ocean Aero’s unique hybrid sailboat-submarine was a novel idea being developed in a San Diego garage. Today…

Gareth Davies, executive director of strategy and technology for Subsea Production Systems at Baker Hughes. Photo courtesy Baker Hughes

"CTO in Focus" - Gareth Davies, Baker Hughes

New for 2022 is Offshore Engineer's "CTO in Focus" which aims to gain insights from the C-Suite and the R&D lab of industry…

Image courtesy MODUS

Subsea Expo Day 2: Remote and Autonomous Ops are the Trend, Barriers Remain

[ Elaine Maslin reports from the show floor at Subsea Expo in Aberdeen this week for Offshore Engineer and Marine Technology…

Portland. Autosub 1 on its first ever official mission in Portland Harbour in 1996. All images from the National Oceanography Center.

Subsea Vehicles: Diving into the Autosub Program

In our last MTR, to mark 25 years of the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) working with AUVs, we talked with Dr. Maaten Furlong…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

StormGeo Ltd

StormGeo is the fastest growing and one of the world’s largest commercial weather service providers, serving a worldwide customer base with advanced solutions through our global 24/7 forecasting desks. StormGeo delivers products and services for the renewables, offshore, media, aviation and shipping industries.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Wireless optical modems open up new possibilities for underwater communication

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Associate Director, Vessel Operations

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

ETO

● Vision Maritime services ● Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news