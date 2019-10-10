 
New Wave Media

October 10, 2019

Fugro Completes GoM Surveys for Shell

(Photo: Fugro)

(Photo: Fugro)

Fugro said it has completed several deepwater geophysical surveys in the Gulf of Mexico for Shell.

The project required data collection over multiple deepwater lease blocks in the greater Perdido and Mars development areas to support clearance of potential environmental, engineering, geological and archaeological hazards ahead of planned drilling activities, the Dutch-based geo-data company said.

As the preferred contractor for this project, Fugro deployed a Hugin autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) from its purpose-built survey vessel, the Fugro Brasilis. The Hugin AUV is depth-rated to 3,000 meters and equipped with multibeam echosounder, side scan sonar and sub-bottom profiling sensors. Fugro also used a mix of onboard and in-house processing resources to meet an accelerated interpretation and reporting schedule.

The work began in July and finished in early October, and the completed project totals over 8,500 kilometers of survey data.

“Shell’s 2019 AUV survey campaign onboard the Fugro Brasilis is another example of collaboration between Fugro and Shell to bring innovative technology and techniques to site investigations in ways that reduce HSSE exposure and survey duration, while simultaneously providing superior data quality and ancillary datasets,” said Shell Project Manager, Deanne Hargrave.

Fugro noted it has acquired more than 172,000 kilometers of AUV data in the Americas region since the early 2000s.

AmericasGulf of Mexico
Email

Related News

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Kennedy

#Oi2020 History

While today’s technologically advanced robotics systems continue to dominate the industry, the offshore petroleum industry…

(Image: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions Eyes Low Carbon Tech

Aker Solutions aims to adjust its portfolio of products and technologies to include more renewable energy and low-carbon…

Kaga gun mount (Photo: Vulcan Inc)

Sunken Japanese Carrier Discovered

A Japanese aircraft carrier lost during the Battle of Midway has been discovered 5,400 meters below the surface of the Central…

Perdido production hub in the Gulf of Mexico (Photo: Shell)

TechnipFMC Wins Perdido Phase 2 Scope from Shell

TechnipFMC said it has been awarded an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract…

Photo Courtesy of The Marine Technology Society

#Oi2020 History

The ROV market continues to expand and grow rapidly throughout the 2000s, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing its pace. According…

© dejavudesigns/Adobe Stock

A Seismic Shift Towards Quieter Surveys

Since the earliest days of offshore oil and gas exploration, the need to “shoot” seismic surveys has been helping companies…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Marine outboard & inboard Technician

● Inman, SC South Carolina, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news