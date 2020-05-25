 
New Wave Media

May 25, 2020

Fugro Gets $17.3M from Huawei Marine Networks Deal

For illustration only - Image Credit: Fugro

For illustration only - Image Credit: Fugro

Dutch offshore services provider Fugro has said it has received $17.3 million from the sale by Global Marine Group of a 30% stake in Huawei Marine Networks (HMN) to Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd.  

The proceeds are in addition to EUR 34.0 million which Fugro received in the first quarter of 2020 from the divestment of its 23.6% stake in Global Marine Group, which was bought a J.F. Lehman & Company affiliate for an enterprise value of $250 million.

The remaining 19% of Huawei Marine Networks that is under a two-year put-option agreement is expected to generate another $10-15 million for Fugro, the company said.

"The proceeds will be utilized to reduce Fugro’s outstanding debt position," Fugro said Monday.

Global Marine Group
Email

Related News

Cable Enterprise cable laying vessel. Image credit: Prysmian

Prysmian Targets Half of Sales from Low-Carbon Products by 2022

Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, pledged on Friday to raise the share of revenues from low carbon products to 50% by 2022 as part of plans t

Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

Hydroid, a familiar name in the Unmanned Underwater System defense market, was bought this year by Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII).

Image Credit: MacGregor

MacGregor's Gangways and Cranes for Edda Wind SOVs

Cargotec's MacGregor has secured orders to equip Edda Wind's new offshore wind service vessels, ordered from Spanish shipyards.Two…

THyPSO - Image by HydroWing

HydroWing, Tocardo Working on Tidal-Energy-to-Hydrogen Project

UK-based HydroWing and Dutch tidal energy developer Tocardo are working on a solution that will convert tidal energy into hydrogen…

Illustration only: Offshore platform in Malaysia - Image by wanfahmy - AdobeStock

IEV Wins Subsea Pipeline Inspection Gig in Malaysia

IEV, an asset integrity services provider to the oil and gas industry, has won a contract to provide advanced inspection…

Simplified graphic showing how seafloor currents create microplastics hotspots in the deep-sea. Image Courtesy NOCS

SCIENCE: Seafloor Microplastic Hotspots Controlled by Deep-sea Currents

New research has revealed the highest levels of microplastic yet recorded on the seafloor, with up to 1.9 million pieces…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Sound Ocean Systems Inc

Marine equipment manufacturer since 1978, SOSI provides rugged marine products and engineering services; offering a broad spectrum of shipboard, in-water, and underwater equipment solutions. SOSI has expanded the ECO Winch family, a cost effective series of electric winches and small boat handling systems.
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news