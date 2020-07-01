 
July 1, 2020

Fugro Inspecting Cygnus Subsea Structures

Edda Sun - Credit: Neptune Energy

Dutch offshore geo-data specialist Fugro will deploy remote monitoring technology to survey subsea structures at the Cygnus gas field in the UK’s southern North Sea.

Under the contract awarded by oil and gas company Neptune Energy, Fugro will inspect subsea infrastructure including pipelines and umbilicals, spools and communication cables, and carry out standard structural surveys of the Neptune-operated Cygnus gas platform jackets.

The giant gas development was brought online in late 2016 and consists of four platforms. Neptune operates Cygnus with 38.75% stake, with Spirit Energy owning 61.25%.

Fugro will deploy Remotely Operated Vehicles from the Edda Sun vessel to carry out the inspection work. 

Data processors, who would traditionally review the inspection data from onboard the vessel, will complete the work from Fugro’s new Remote Operations Centre (ROC) in Aberdeen, more than 600 miles away.

Using new digital compression and communications technology, the ROC team will interpret the inspection information, process the data and report to Neptune in real-time. This speeds up the process while reducing the number of team members physically present on the Edda Sun vessel, supporting the need to socially distance due to COVID-19.

Neptune’s Director of Operations for the UK, Mungo McLeish said: “A routine programme of inspection work is a crucial part of ensuring the integrity of the subsea infrastructure and supporting safe, reliable operations. 

“Across our geographically-diverse portfolio, we’re using digital technologies to enhance the safety and efficiency of our operations. Fugro’s use of their ROC is a strong example of the benefits to both operators and service partners of employing such technologies. Through remote monitoring, the team will have access to all available data and will reduce the logistical challenges of managing personnel on the vessel offshore.”

Karl Daly, Fugro’s Director for Inspection Repair and Maintenance (IRM) services in Europe, said: “We’re delighted to continue our working relationship with Neptune. Fugro has worked at Cygnus for the past five years and will be utilising our ROC to provide high quality survey and inspection services, while reducing the number of personnel required offshore.

“Our in-house IRM expertise and technologies allow us to provide market-leading remote solutions, which are critical to our clients during this time.”
 

