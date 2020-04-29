 
New Wave Media

April 29, 2020

Fugro Mapping Arctic Waters off Norway

Photo: Fugro

Photo: Fugro

The Norwegian Hydrographic Service has awarded Fugro another hydrographic survey contract as part of the MAREANO seabed mapping program, financed by Norway’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, and the Ministry of Environment.

Fugro said it has already completed 10 surveys for the program since 2006 and acquired over 140,000 km2 of data. This latest survey will collect high-resolution, high-density multibeam echosounder and sub-bottom data to produce seamless datasets for the Norwegian mapping program. The fieldwork will run from June to late October this year.

The survey area covers approximately 2,700 km2 over Spitsbergenbanken, a large bank in the Barents Sea, in water depths ranging from 30 m to 500 m. Fugro said it will use state-of-the-art-sensors, advanced calibration techniques and oceanographic measurement workflows designed for acquiring vital Geo-data in this challenging environment.

During the survey campaign, Fugro will continue its ongoing contributions to crowd sourcing initiatives such as The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 project, the global initiative to produce a high-resolution map of the world’s ocean floor by the year 2030. To date, Fugro has donated 622,000 km2 of bathymetric data to Seabed 2030, collected during transits to and from global survey areas, and aims to boost this contribution with transit data from the MAREANO program.

Barents Seanippon foundationNorway
Email

Related News

Ashtead -DMS installed on a Subsea Template as seen from ROV camera. Photo: Ashtead

Challenges of Underwater Structure Monitoring for Offshore Operations

As the global energy industry enters a period of increased offshore deepwater exploration driven by economic viability, the…

AutoNaut now has 10 of its wave propelled vehicles.Image: AutoNaut

Drill Rig Noise: Entering the Exclusion Zone, Quietly

Unmanned surface vessels continue to make in-roads into new applications and industries. An ability to gather data in otherwise…

SonarWiz 7.6 Offers Enhanced Features, Functionality

Chesapeake Technology (CTI) announced enhanced features and new functionality for SonarWiz 7.6.A new suite of tools includes…

A Bathymetric LiDAR Survey of the Troy Seawall, as an example of a previous Bathymetric Survey conducted by H2H Engineering Geoscience in 2018, on behalf of FEMA and the City of Troy.

H2H Awarded Bathymetric Survey Contract

H2H Geoscience Engineering (H2H) has announced a new contract with Albany Water Board, providing topographic and bathymetric…

Copyright Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Offshore Drilling: It’s Going to Get Worse Before It Gets Better

The Offshore Rig Market – At $30 Oil Offshore Drillers May Be Out of OptionsCOVID-19 and low oil prices are already having…

Photos: Island Offshore/Droneinfo

OSV Powers Up for Deepwater Efficiency the Island Offshore Way

While facing the same challenging market conditions as offshore vessel owners and service companies worldwide, Norway’s Island…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydroid, Inc.

A US subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime, Hydroid is the world's most trusted manufacturer of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). Its REMUS vehicles provide marine professionals worldwide with intelligent marine robots they can rely on. These innovative AUVs are utilized internationally in marine research…
Sponsored

It PAYS to think differently with Electronic Navigational Charts

It PAYS to think differently with Electronic Navigational Charts

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Apr 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news