Fugro's Pegasus Becomes First Registered Over-The-Horizon USV in UAE

Fugro's Blue Essence-series uncrewed surface vessel (USV), the Fugro Pegasus, has received full navigation licensing from the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Dutch offshore survey firm said Thursday.

This is the first registration of an over-the-horizon USV in the country, making the Fugro Blue Essence USV the first vessel in its class to meet multiple independent maritime authorities' operational standards, Fugro said.

The Blue Essence vessel, built by Fugro’s partner SEA-KIT International, can be controlled from anywhere in the world, and was designed for inspecting subsea assets.

The Remote Inspection Solution incorporates the Blue Volta e-ROV, that extends the inspection portfolio up to 400 meters of water depth.

"Blue Essence allows experts to deliver projects from Fugro's onshore remote operations centers (ROCs) safely out of harm's way while experiencing a better work-life balance. Its advanced systems, and an array of geophysical sensors, allow subsea inspection asset and site characterization surveys, enabling the Fugro Blue Essence vessel to conduct operations safely and efficiently, reducing emissions by 95% versus conventional vessel operations," Fugro said.

"There were no existing regulations for uncrewed vessels, so we formed a working group with UAE authorities and local partners to facilitate the process," said Hannes Swiegers, Director of Remote Operations, Middle East and India, at Fugro. "We are proud to have achieved the first-ever registration of an over-the-horizon USV in the country and are confident that the vessel will support the UAE's efforts to maintain their subsea infrastructure, whilst contributing to environmental protection and maritime safety."