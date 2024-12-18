Wednesday, December 18, 2024
 
Fugro to Perform Fully Remote Subsea Surveys for Petrobras Off Brazil

(Credit: Fugro)

(Credit: Fugro)

Petrobras has signed a 175-day addendum to Fugro’s current inspection, repair and maintenance services contract, performed by the Fugro Aquarius, to include fully remote subsea inspection surveys of shallow-water infrastructure in Brazil.

Work will begin in January 2025, leveraging Fugro’s advanced Blue Essence uncrewed surface vessel (USV) and Blue Volta electric remotely operated vehicle (eROV) technology to enhance inspection safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

The contract marks Fugro’s first use of this equipment in the Americas, following successful applications in Australia, U.K., and Middle East.

By eliminating the need for on-site personnel, the uncrewed solution reduces carbon emissions by 95% and significantly lowers the risks associated with traditional offshore operations, according to Fugro.

It also provides clients with near real-time access to project data, to accelerate decision-making process.

Fugro’s Remote Operations Center (ROC) in Rio das Ostras will support the upcoming inspection work.

“This fully remote solution aligns with our shared commitment to responsible energy development and builds upon recent collaborations to introduce remote survey techniques in the region.

“Conducting offshore work from the safety and comfort of an onshore office environment, allows us to reduce our environmental impact and enhance our operational safety while delivering high-quality inspections,” said Felipe Vasconcellos, Fugro’s Brazil Country Manager.

