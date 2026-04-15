Fugro Relocates to COVE Innovation Hub; Strengthens Atlantic Canada Presence

Fugro has relocated its Halifax, Nova Scotia operations to COVE as energy, defense and marine navigation activities continue to grow in the region. The move brings Fugro closer to offshore work, enabling direct collaboration on projects that rely on accurate marine Geo‑data for safe and efficient offshore operations.

COVE is a Canadian-based global technology partner located on Halifax Harbor, advancing high-impact solutions from seabed to space. It brings together a diverse community of marine technology companies, research organizations, government bodies and service providers to transform innovation into market-ready technologies. The facility offers direct access to deepwater infrastructure and specialised capabilities that support applied ocean science, testing and offshore operations.

A key focus for Fugro’s work at COVE is the expanded use of remote and autonomous technologies suited to Atlantic Canada’s coastal and offshore environments. These approaches support safer ways of working by reducing offshore exposure for personnel and lowering the environmental footprint of offshore activity, while continuing to deliver the high‑quality, reliable marine Geo‑data required for operations in safety‑critical environments.

The scope of this work includes seafloor mapping and subsea inspection surveys carried out using a fleet of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and electric remotely operated vehicles (eROVs). Fugro also delivers full water‑column and coastal mapping using its Rapid Airborne Multibeam Mapping System (RAMMS), which can be deployed from small, crewed aircraft or uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).

Fugro’s move to COVE aligns with the company’s operations in St. John’s, Newfoundland, where it delivers marine geotechnical and survey services and operates a regional Remote Operations Centre supporting the delivery of remote and autonomous offshore survey projects. Together, these two offices are meeting Canada’s offshore needs through a combination of local delivery, specialist expertise and remote coordination.