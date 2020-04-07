Fugro Wins NOAA Shoreline Mapping Contract

Fugro signed a 5-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to provide shoreline mapping services in support of the agency’s Coastal Mapping Program.

Issued through NOAA’s National Geodetic Survey (NGS), this contract is NGS’s second consecutive award to Fugro for services such as the provision of aerial imagery, topobathymetric lidar, and shoreline feature compilation. NGS uses these data to update NOAA nautical charts, define U.S. territorial limits, support coastal management activities and perform inundation modelling.

The new shoreline mapping services IDIQ contract is active now and will run until 20 March 2025. Fugro is one of four contractors who will receive task orders under the program. The total maximum value of work to be shared among all contractors is $40 million.