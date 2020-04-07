 
New Wave Media

April 7, 2020

Fugro Wins NOAA Shoreline Mapping Contract

Fugro signed a 5-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to provide shoreline mapping services in support of the agency’s Coastal Mapping Program.

Issued through NOAA’s National Geodetic Survey (NGS), this contract is NGS’s second consecutive award to Fugro for services such as the provision of aerial imagery, topobathymetric lidar, and shoreline feature compilation. NGS uses these data to update NOAA nautical charts, define U.S. territorial limits, support coastal management activities and perform inundation modelling.

The new shoreline mapping services IDIQ contract is active now and will run until 20 March 2025. Fugro is one of four contractors who will receive task orders under the program. The total maximum value of work to be shared among all contractors is $40 million.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric AdministrationU.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric AdministrationUnited States
Email

Related News

Nortek and Del Mar Oceanographic are collaborating to give researchers from around the globe a cost-effective way to answer vital questions surrounding the functioning of ocean processes. Image: Nortek

Case Study: Helping Ocean Researchers Obtain Hi-Resolution Measurements at a Lower Cost

Understanding the three-dimensional nature of the ocean is becoming a critical focal point of ocean research, but it can…

© arrow/AdobeStock

Ransomware: The IT Danger on the Horizon

Two decades into the 21st century, we’re seeing a growing and pernicious threat to global information security: ransomware.

The survey of Ikka Fjord was conducted between the 20th and 21st June 2019, with the first day spent partly on training and familiarizng the cox with the survey requirements and reconnaissance to identify navigation hazards in the fjord caused by the columns and rock skerries as well as some acquisition. The second day was spent entirely on acquisition followed by demobilization of the spread from ‘Siku’. Image: Courtesy Norbit

Mapping the Ikaite Columns of the Ikka Fjord, SW Greenland

Ikka Fjord in SW Greenland is the only known place in the World where the rare carbonate mineral ‘Ikaite’ (named after the…

(Photo: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC Shelves Spin-off Due to Market Turmoil

Franco-American oil services firm TechnipFMC Plc is putting on hold plans to split itself into two due to turbulence in financial markets linked to th

© juanjo/AdobeStock

Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2020 Postponed

Offshore Technology Conference 2020, one of the world's largest conferences and exhibitions dedicated to the offshore energy industry…

Ocean Power Technologies’ PB3 PowerBuoy wave energy pictured with single point mooring integrating power and data transmission connected to a subsea battery solution and AUV charging station. Developed with Modus Seabed Intervention utilizing a Saab Seaeye Sabertooth AUV, the concept has been submitted for U.S. government development and demonstration project funding consideration. (Image: OPT)

New Subsea Resident Vehicle Solution Taking Shape

Ocean energy solutions innovator Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) said it it is working with joint development partners Modus…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

L-3 ELAC Nautik

L-3 ELAC Nautik develops state-of-the-art systems for precise charting of the seafloor topography. In cooperation with hydrographic institutes, scientific authorities and commercial survey companies worldwide, we produce well-proven multibeam and single beam systems…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news