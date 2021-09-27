Tuesday, September 28, 2021
 
New Wave Media

September 27, 2021

Fugro Wraps Large Site Survey Work at TotalEnergies' Offshore Block in Suriname

Credit: Fugro

Credit: Fugro

Dutch offshore survey services firm Fugro said Monday it had completed fieldwork on a site investigation program at TotalEnergies' Block 58 offshore Suriname.

The project sits approximately 150 km offshore in water depths ranging from 60 m to 2100 m and involves the acquisition and analysis of geophysical data and geotechnical soil samples. Fugro will use this information to characterize site conditions and identify potential geohazards, helping the client to derisk potential development activities.

TotalEnergies, with its partner Apache, has made several oil discoveries in the block in the past year, and is looking to develop them. TotalEnergies has recently started talks with Malaysia's Yinson over Front-End Engineering Design (“pre-FEED”) for an FPSO to be installed at Block 58.Suriname.

Fugro scope

Fugro said that the nearly 7-month-long field program was accomplished from the Fugro Brasilis vessel using an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) for most of the geophysical data collection and piston and box corers for the seabed soil sampling. 

"This approach was informed by 20 years of experience in the region, including the collection of nearly 15,000 line kilometers of geophysical data and dozens of soil core samples in the Guyana-Suriname basin. To streamline project delivery and reduce the carbon footprint, Fugro performed initial data processing and laboratory testing onboard the vessel," Fugro said.

“This work represents one of Fugro’s largest site characterization programs in the region over the past several years,” said Brian Hottman, Fugro's director for the Caribbean and Pacific South America.

Related News

A joint deployment of an environmental sensor processor off the Washington coast by NOAA and the Northwest Association of Networked Ocean Observing Systems, one of the certified IOOS regional associations. (Photo: Stephanie Moore/NOAA)

NOAA Awards $41 Million for Ocean Observing

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) U.S. Integrated Ocean Observing System (IOOS) Office on Tuesday…

The TCP Riser can be installed quickly by existing flex-lay or reel-lay vessels - Credit: Strohm

Project Launched to Deploy Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Flowlines, Risers in Brazil's Pre-Salt Area

Thermoplastic composite pipe technology developer Strohm has entered a joint industry program with Shell and Petrobras with…

© gawriloff/AdobeStock

NOAA HSRP Public Meet Webinar set for September 1-2, 2021

NOAA Hydrographic Services Review Panel (HSRP) Federal Advisory CommitteeWhen: Sept 1, 2021, 12:45-5:30pm EST; Sept 2, 2021…

Using world-leading subsea compression technology, Jansz-Io Compression is positioned to maintain long-term natural gas supply to Gorgon. The Chevron-operated Gorgon Project is a joint venture between the Australian subsidiaries of Chevron (47.333 percent), ExxonMobil (25 percent), Shell (25 percent), Osaka Gas (1.25 percent), Tokyo Gas (1 percent) and JERA (0.417 percent). Credit: ABB

ABB to Power Chevron's Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) Project in Australia

ABB has secured a contract worth around $120 million to supply the overall Electrical Power System (EPS) for Chevron's multi…

TechnipFMC’s Gemini ROV. Photo from TechnipFMC.

ROVs: Time for Renewal in the Work Class world?

There are tentative signs of the start of a renewal in the work class ROV fleet. But what form will it take?The work class…

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Gary Howland, Group Sales Director at Tekmar Group and David Capotosto, Co-President & Director of Business Development at DeepWater Buoyancy - Credit: Tekmar

Tekmar, DeepWater Buoyancy Target Floating Wind Opportunities

Offshore energy equipment supplier Tekmar Group has signed a partnership agreement with DeepWater Buoyancy, a producer of…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

OCP Group Inc.

OCP is a leading manufacturer of custom cables and wire-harnesses to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in a wide variety of industries from Harsh Environment which includes Agriculture, Marine and Mining to Industrial Equipment and Automation & Robotics to Medical..
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Tech Files: New Products, Systems and Solutions

Greenland Bound: Mapping Critical Mid-Range Depth with the SeaBat T50-R

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Field Service Supervisor

● Goltens Miami

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2021 - Autonomous Vehicle Operations

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news