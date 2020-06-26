Seed Funding to Commercialize ANB's pH Sensing Tech

ANB Sensors reports it has secured "a sizeable, oversubscribed investment round" to enable commercialization of itsnovel calibration-free pH measuring technologies

The financing is a co-investment by Hatch Blue, an early-stage aquaculture venture capital firm and angel investors, experienced industry professionals represented by Namier Capital Partners.

ANB Sensors is aiming to provide a solution to meet the demands required for a truly networked solution. The tech is based on a voltammetric electrochemical technique to verify the performance of the reference electrode and calibrate it, in-situ, when drift occurs. It can either be retrofitted into the reference chamber of existing glass electrodes or combined with ANB Sensors patented solid-state pH sensor to form an all solid-state, robust, calibration free solution.

Through securing in excess of £1.3M of grant funding to date and being the only UK company to be awarded an H2020 EU grant in their round, it has filed nine patents, with more in the pipeline. It is currently in discussions with a number of big players in the industry and are in the process of scaling and growing internationally. Participation in Hatch Blue’s 2020 accelerator program will further expedite their commercialization.

“This investment will help deliver much needed new pH sensor technology to a multitude of sectors," said Nathan Lawrence, CEO and Co-Founder of ANB Sensors. "Having completed our R&D phase, we are now ready to commercialise and the advice and expertise from our new investors will be key to achieving this”

Photo: ANB Sensors