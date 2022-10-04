 
New Wave Media

October 4, 2022

Gazelle Wind Power Appoints CTO

©Gazelle (File image)

©Gazelle (File image)

Irish floating wind platform firm Gazelle Wind Power has appointed Jason Wormald, former Global Head of Innovation of Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group, as Chief Technology Officer to lead the company’s product design and engineering.

"In order to realize the full potential of offshore wind and drive down costs, we have taken a different approach to the platform design, and there is nobody better to drive this technological vision than Jason,” said Gazelle CEO Jon Salazar. “Jason is one of the foremost experts on wire moorings and his track record and hands-on experience delivering innovative mooring solutions for floating offshore wind projects, along with his strategic vision, makes him uniquely qualified to lead our technology team.”

At Bridon-Bekaert, Wormald was Global Head of Innovation, leading the company’s advances in renewables, specifically in mooring solutions. During his tenure, he held senior technical positions overseeing a bespoke technology center, directing new product developments and leading advanced services.

Prior to this, he spent over 20 years in various senior technical roles across a range of industries, including for the oil and gas crane firm TSC Engineering, cleantech and switchgear company DeepStream Technologies, and for Pace Micro Technology.

“The company is driving the innovation necessary to enable the potential of the offshore wind sector, and I want to play my part in delivering a smart solution that can revolutionise clean energy,” Wormald said.

Over the past 12 months, Gazelle has aligned itself with several partners who have developed leading solutions in their own fields. These have included Ferrofab FZE, VCE, Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group, and Maersk Supply Service. Gazelle also recently announced the addition of four new industry leaders to its board of directors.

According to Gazelle, its hybrid floating wind platform splits the ‘two classical functions’ of buoyancy and stability for a lighter and more agile platform than current market designs and boasts the advantage of faster deployment in deeper waters.

Related News

Figure 1: Kraken KATFISH High Speed Towed SAS in Campbeltown, Scotland. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics

Kraken Demos KATFISH High Speed Towed SAS at Royal Navy WISEX

Kraken Robotics recently participated in the Royal Navy’s (RN) WILTON Industry Show and Experiment (WISEX) on the ranges…

Artist’s concept of Manta Ray UUV. Image courtesy DARPA

Back to the Future: Blended Wing Gliders Could Redefine Undersea Warfare

Since it was first proposed by Henry Stommel in a 1989Oceanography magazine article, the underwater glider has become a mainstay…

Data from RWE Innogy’s Rhyl Flats offshore windfarm will be included within the project, alongside additional data from planned and operating windfarms in Liverpool Bay and the East Irish Sea (image courtesy of CGG).

CGG Joins UK Research Assessing Ecosystem Impact of Offshore Wind Farms

French seismic data specialist CGG is acting as a special technical partner in a consortium research project led by Bangor…

Steve Thur, Ph.D. Credit: NOAA

Steve Thur Named Director of NOAA Research

Steve Thur, Ph.D., a nationally recognized leader in coastal science and management, has been appointed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M.

(Photo: HM Government of Gibraltar)

Divers Seal Tank Vents Leaking Oil from Bulk Carrier off Gibraltar

Divers sealed two tank vents that leaked fuel from a bulk carrier that was damaged and beached after a collision off the British enclave of Gibraltar

(Photo: U.S Navy)

Iran Caught Trying to Capture US Navy Sea Drone

The U.S. Navy said it thwarted an Iranian attempt to capture one if its unmanned surface vessels (USV) in the Arabian Gulf.While…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

emma technologies GmbH

emma means: environmental + monitoring + measuring applications focusing on oceans, lakes and rivers. emma supplies integrated systems finely tuned to your specifications. Whether you start a new project which requires a complete new set-up or you have to integrate…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Eyes in the Sky: ACUASI keeps an Unmanned Eye to Prevent Ship/Whale Collisions

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician IAT - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news