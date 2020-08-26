General Atomics Wins Naval Propulsor Contract

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) said it has been awarded a developmental contract by Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division (NSWCCD) to provide manufacturing design drawings, engineering, fabrication, inspection, and assembly of prototype propulsor, shafting and bearing components as well as the equipment needed to support propulsor research and development, testing and evaluation.

GA-EMS will work with NSWCCD to develop new propulsor components for both surface ships and submarines. Design and analysis work will be done primarily at GA-EMS’ facilities in San Diego, Calif, and manufacturing engineering and fabrication will be done at the company’s manufacturing facility in Tupelo, Miss.

This effort supports the NSWCCD Advanced Propulsor Management Office requirement for the design and development for prototype propulsors, shafting and bearing components, mechanical design specification, and manufacturing plans to support the COLUMBIA Class Submarine Program Office, the VIRGINIA Class Submarine Program Office, and future R&D activities towards the next generation of propulsor and shafting systems.