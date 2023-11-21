Tuesday, November 21, 2023
 
New Wave Media

November 21, 2023

GeoAcoustics Appoints New Channel Partner in Singapore

(Photo: GeoAcoustics)

(Photo: GeoAcoustics)

GeoAcoustics Ltd continues to expand its global sales and support network with this week’s appointment of its first channel partner in Singapore, Hidrokinetik Technologies Pte Ltd. A Hidrokinetik Group company, Hidrokinetik Technologies is one of South East Asia’s primary providers of hydrographic and geophysical services, and an established subsea technology rental company.

Concluded as part of a recent visit to Kuala Lumpur by GeoAcoustics’ Chief Commercial Officer Richard Dowdeswell, the new partner agreement brings the established bathymetric sonar, sub-bottom profiler and side scan sonar manufacturer’s total number of channel partners to 57, serving a total of 68 countries worldwide.

Hidrokinetik Technologies is heavily invested in research and development at its unmanned technology facility located at the International Islamic University Malaysia and is regarded as one of South-East Asia’s pioneers in the design, development and deployment of Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV). The company currently owns the largest fleet of Autonomous Surface Vessels in the region and is also recognised as a key Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) expert.

“Our strategy to ensure we are closer to our customers wherever they are depends on building strong relationships with experts serving local and regional markets, and we are confident that the Hidrokinetik Technologies team possesses the knowledge and experience to promote and support our products across a diverse customer base and wider market,” said Richard Dowdeswell, CCO, GeoAcoustics Ltd.

“We’re impressed by GeoAcoustics innovations including the new AI data processing for GeoSwath 4 bathymetric sonars and sure that Hidrokinetik’s diversified track record in the hydrographic and geophysical business will enhance the presence of the GeoSwath, GeoPulse and Pulsar product lines in Singapore and the APAC region, especially as they are so suited to data acquisition in the challenging, turbid waters local to us,” said Mirza Hamza, Technical Director, Hidrokinetik.

Related News

The gas leak from the Nord Stream gas pipeline in September 2022 measured over 950 meters in diameter - Credit: Swedish Coast Guard

Russia to Seek Compensation Over Nord Stream Blasts - RIA

Russia is waiting for the outcome of an investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines before making any request for compensation…

Arctic Fjord - full Kongsberg Discovery package for more efficient location, inspection and engagement with Alaskan pollock. - Credit: Ludeman Photographic - via Kongsberg

Kongsberg Discovery Partners with Arctic Storm for Advanced US-built Trawler-processor

The first US-built trawler-processor for Alaskan pollock in over three decades is now undergoing sea trials in the Northern Pacific…

Credit: TenneT

Artificial Reefs Deployed in Dutch North Sea to Boost Marine Life Around Offshore Wind Farms

Dutch transmission system operator TenneT, in collaboration with contractor Equans/Smulders,  has installed several artificial…

(Photo: Finnish Boarder Guard)

Estonia to Probe Sweden Cable Damage as Part of Baltic Sea Incident Investigation

Estonia said on Thursday it would probe the damage on a Baltic Sea telecoms cable connecting the country to Sweden as part…

RFA Proteus (Photo: UK Royal Navy)

Converted OSV Enters Service in the UK as an Underwater Surveillance Ship

A converted offshore support vessel has taken on a new life as a dedicated underwater surveillance ship for the U.K.'s Royal…

Credit: Taiwan President Website

Fearing China, South Korea Targets Contractors on Taiwan Navy Submarines

South Korean authorities cited the risk of Chinese economic retaliation when they charged marine technology firm SI Innotec…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Evolution – not Revolution – of Seabed Mapping
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Wiper

● NOAA

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Chief Boatswain (Fisherman)

● NOAA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news