GeoAcoustics Appoints New Channel Partner in Singapore

GeoAcoustics Ltd continues to expand its global sales and support network with this week’s appointment of its first channel partner in Singapore, Hidrokinetik Technologies Pte Ltd. A Hidrokinetik Group company, Hidrokinetik Technologies is one of South East Asia’s primary providers of hydrographic and geophysical services, and an established subsea technology rental company.

Concluded as part of a recent visit to Kuala Lumpur by GeoAcoustics’ Chief Commercial Officer Richard Dowdeswell, the new partner agreement brings the established bathymetric sonar, sub-bottom profiler and side scan sonar manufacturer’s total number of channel partners to 57, serving a total of 68 countries worldwide.

Hidrokinetik Technologies is heavily invested in research and development at its unmanned technology facility located at the International Islamic University Malaysia and is regarded as one of South-East Asia’s pioneers in the design, development and deployment of Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV). The company currently owns the largest fleet of Autonomous Surface Vessels in the region and is also recognised as a key Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) expert.

“Our strategy to ensure we are closer to our customers wherever they are depends on building strong relationships with experts serving local and regional markets, and we are confident that the Hidrokinetik Technologies team possesses the knowledge and experience to promote and support our products across a diverse customer base and wider market,” said Richard Dowdeswell, CCO, GeoAcoustics Ltd.

“We’re impressed by GeoAcoustics innovations including the new AI data processing for GeoSwath 4 bathymetric sonars and sure that Hidrokinetik’s diversified track record in the hydrographic and geophysical business will enhance the presence of the GeoSwath, GeoPulse and Pulsar product lines in Singapore and the APAC region, especially as they are so suited to data acquisition in the challenging, turbid waters local to us,” said Mirza Hamza, Technical Director, Hidrokinetik.