GeoAcoustics Expands Market Reach to Southeast Asia

(Credit: GeoAcoustics)

U.K.-based hydroacoustic technology manufacturer GeoAcoustics has appointed Oceanscan Singapore as its new channel partner for Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The partnership boosts GeoAcoustics' regional presence and ensures that customers in these key maritime markets receive dedicated support and access to its bathymetric sonar, sub-bottom profiler, and side scan sonar products.

With established operations in Singapore, Oceanscan, a division of Oceanscan Group, will focus on integrating GeoAcoustics' subsea products in its extensive service and product portfolio for the region, reinforcing its commitment to supporting hydrographic and geophysical survey professionals in Southeast Asia.

“We are thrilled to partner with GeoAcoustics through this channel partner agreement. This partnership represents a significant step in expanding our reach and delivering top-tier solutions to our customers.

“By joining forces with such an innovative and reputable company, we can offer enhanced value and strengthen our position in the market. We look forward to the shared success and continued growth that this collaboration will bring,” said Sathish Kumar Selvaraj, Regional Director, Oceanscan Singapore.

Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
